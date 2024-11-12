Chula Vista, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Nowak Aesthetics proudly marks a quarter-century of delivering top-tier dermatological and cosmetic care to the Chula Vista community. As a family-owned practice, Nowak Aesthetics has grown from its roots in Dr. Obagi's original office at Oxford Street to a state-of-the-art facility in Eastlake, under the leadership of Dr. Eugene Nowak, D.O., a board-certified dermatologist.

Since 1999, Dr. Nowak has brought a pioneering spirit to Chula Vista, introducing advanced cosmetic treatments and cultivating a practice built on trust, innovation, and family values. Today, his daughter, Mayte, and son-in-law, Henry, are integral parts of the team, exemplifying the practice's dedication to family.

"We are incredibly honored to have served this community for 25 years," says Dr. Nowak. "Our patients are like family, and it's been a privilege to grow with them and their families over the years."

To celebrate this milestone, Nowak Aesthetics is unveiling a host of cutting-edge technologies, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in aesthetic medicine. Patients can look forward to transformative treatments, including:

Ultherapy Prime : Ultherapy is a non-invasive ultrasound treatment that lifts and tightens skin, offering natural-looking results without downtime.

: Ultherapy is a non-invasive ultrasound treatment that lifts and tightens skin, offering natural-looking results without downtime. Optimus Max with Morpheus8 Burst/Burst Deep : This advanced fractional RF microneedling treatment targets deeper layers of the skin for improved texture, tightness, and overall rejuvenation.

: This advanced fractional RF microneedling treatment targets deeper layers of the skin for improved texture, tightness, and overall rejuvenation. IPL with Lumecca Plus : This intense pulsed light therapy effectively treats pigmentation, vascular lesions, and sun damage, revitalizing the skin's appearance.

: This intense pulsed light therapy effectively treats pigmentation, vascular lesions, and sun damage, revitalizing the skin's appearance. Laser Hair Removal with Diolaze XL : A state-of-the-art laser solution that offers faster and more effective hair removal with minimal discomfort.

: A state-of-the-art laser solution that offers faster and more effective hair removal with minimal discomfort. Ignite RF Platform: Featuring QuantumRF, BodyTite Turbo, Facetite Turbo, and AccuTite, this innovative platform provides exceptional body contouring and skin tightening results.

This special anniversary event is an opportunity to thank their loyal patients and dedicated staff, many of whom have been with Nowak Aesthetics for over 10 years. Join them for an unforgettable night of celebration, complete with food, drinks, music, and an exclusive announcement from Dr. Nowak about the future of aesthetic treatments.

Founded by Dr. Eugene Nowak, D.O., Nowak Aesthetics is a family-owned practice at the forefront of dermatology and cosmetic treatments in Chula Vista. Committed to excellence and innovative care, Nowak Aesthetics offers a comprehensive range of services, blending state-of-the-art technology with a personal touch. To learn more, visit drnowak.com.

