Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Kardome, a voice AI technology leader, has secured $10 million in Series A funding led by Korea Investment Partners (KIP). This new funding will accelerate the development of Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI technology, designed to transform human-computer interaction in ambient audio computing for wearables and other devices.





Kardome secures $10M Series A funding, opens headquarters in Seoul, Korea.

Additional investors in the round include Next Gear Ventures, KB Investment, Honeystone Ventures, J-Ventures, Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), Talcar Corp., and Techstars. Alongside the funding, Kardome is establishing a new headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, to drive growth and strengthen its presence in the Asian market.

Key Highlights:

$10 million funding round led by top-tier investors

led by top-tier investors Strategic partnerships with leading consumer electronics and automotive companies

Pioneering Spatial Hearing Software unlocking the future of ambient audio computing

Kardome's Spatial Hearing Technology has the potential to revolutionize daily interactions with technology. It enables devices to move beyond screen-based, manual inputs and instead respond to natural, voice-driven, and context-aware interactions, paving the way for a more intuitive and seamless user experience.

KIP Managing Director Min-Q Kim highlighted the transformative potential of Kardome's Spatial Hearing technology for human-machine interaction. He stated, "Kardome's technology, combined with LLM-based voice solutions, will revolutionize communication in automotive, smart home, AR/VR, and robotics. This synergy places Kardome at the forefront of a rapidly growing market, reshaping how we interact with machines daily."

Kardome's software has already been implemented in more than a million devices. The recent funding follows Kardome's strategic partnerships with leading players in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, further broadening the reach and application of its Spatial Hearing Technology.

"Hyundai Motor Group is pleased to continue to support Kardome's business financially as well as enhance our business partnership with Kardome to advance in-vehicle voice user interface," said HMG Vice President Sung Woo Shin.

This collaboration underscores the commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology for improved in-vehicle user experiences.

Building on this vision, Kardome's CEO Dani Cherkassky emphasized the evolutionary potential of their innovations: "We're not just building voice technology; we're creating a new paradigm for how people interact with the world around them. Our Spatial Hearing software unlocks ambient audio's potential, making it possible for devices to truly understand the context of speech, whether in a busy car or a bustling street. This funding and these partnerships will accelerate our journey to bring this next-generation tech to the market."

Learn more about Kardome's Spatial Hearing software at Kardome.com





Kardome CEO Dani Cherkassky speaks to investors and partners at a dinner in Seoul, Korea celebrating the opening of headquarters in the region.

About Kardome Technology

Kardome is a voice technology startup that has created innovative Spatial Hearing voice AI technology. This software offers real-time voice interaction for communication and voice recognition applications in various environments. Kardome aims to redefine the paradigm of human interaction with technology in the future, creating a natural and harmonious connection between people and their devices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229623

SOURCE: Kardome Technology