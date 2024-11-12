Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - The E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA) invites the global business community to celebrate innovation and excellence through the prestigious ECDMA Global Awards. Apply Now-Early Bird Deadline: November 15th, 2024.

Seize this opportunity to gain global recognition and join an exclusive group of industry leaders being celebrated worldwide.





ECDMA Global Awards Logo

Global Industry Leaders as Judges

The ECDMA Global Awards are judged by top executives from internationally recognized organizations across diverse industries. Representing regions such as the United States, UAE, France, Spain, Brazil, Canada, and India, a distinguished jury ensures that entries are evaluated by the industry's top experts. This diversity guarantees that the awards reflect the truly global nature of digital marketing and e- commerce today.

Eugene Mischenko, President of ECDMA, highlighted the importance of this diverse jury:

"The Global Awards were established to recognize the remarkable talent and innovations shaping digital marketing and e-commerce on a global scale. Our diverse jury ensures that every submission is assessed with a deep understanding of both industry standards and cultural nuances."

With a unique 'Express Judging' option, early applicants can receive their results within just 15 days, allowing for timely recognition of excellence. Winners from the express judging round are already being celebrated, bringing momentum and excitement to the global digital marketing community.

Recognizing Excellence Across All Industries

Since its inception, ECDMA has championed excellence in digital marketing and e-commerce, helping companies and professionals grow and gain industry-wide visibility. The ECDMA Global Awards provide a platform that acknowledges the best in e-commerce strategies, innovative marketing practices, and industry pioneers. Whether a startup making an impact or an established business delivering world-class customer service, the ECDMA Global Awards provide a platform for achievements to shine.

Leonid Gladilin, Partner at ECDMA, explained:

"The Global Awards set a new benchmark for innovation and leadership in digital marketing and e-commerce. With categories ranging from AI innovation awards to recognitions for women in business, the ECDMA Global Awards provide an inclusive and aspirational platform that honors both the best practices and the leaders who are shaping the industry."

Why Apply for the ECDMA Global Awards

Establish a Brand Presence Among Top Innovators

Winning or participating in the ECDMA Global Awards elevates brand recognition, enhances visibility, and positions brands alongside innovators shaping the future of digital marketing and e-commerce. These awards recognize achievements across various categories, making them suitable for all types of businesses in the digital economy.

Award Categories Include:

Best Digital Campaign Awards

E-Commerce Technology Awards

Digital Marketing Awards

Personalization Excellence Awards

Startup Recognitions

Best E-Commerce User Experience Awards

Omnichannel Marketing Strategy Awards

AI Innovation Awards

Recognitions for Women in Business

These awards are more than accolades for individual projects or campaigns; they celebrate the people, teams, and companies making a difference. By acknowledging best omnichannel strategies and personalization excellence, the ECDMA Global Awards highlight the work driving progress and innovation in the digital world.

Leonid Gladilin added:

"These awards not only celebrate current achievements but also inspire future leaders. We want to motivate those who are pushing boundaries, experimenting with new concepts, and driving the digital industry towards a more innovative and inclusive future."

The ECDMA Global Awards offer a unique opportunity for professionals to benchmark their work against the best in the industry, gaining recognition that enhances their international standing. Winners enjoy the prestige of being aligned with the best user experiences, winning marketing strategies, and the most innovative e-commerce technologies in the world.

Why Trust ECDMA

A Trusted Symbol of Excellence

The ECDMA Global Awards are built on transparency, fairness, and inclusivity. The respected global jury evaluates each entry with unmatched expertise and cultural insight, ensuring recognition of true excellence across the digital marketing and e-commerce landscape.

Judges are selected for their expertise and their ability to appreciate regional distinctions, ensuring well-rounded and balanced evaluations. This approach allows ECDMA to honor digital marketing and e-commerce excellence without boundaries.

Eugene Mischenko shared his perspective:

"As someone who has received recognition from various awards programs, I know firsthand the power of recognition. It motivates entire teams to strive for greatness and encourages individuals to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible."

The Benefits of Winning

Career-Defining Benefits of Winning

Winning an ECDMA Global Award elevates credibility, strengthens brand presence, and opens new business opportunities. It attracts top talent, boosts media coverage, and enhances industry trust.

For professionals, receiving an ECDMA Award is a career-defining achievement. It enhances a CV, demonstrates expertise, and often leads to salary increases and improved career opportunities. This recognition positions recipients as leaders in digital marketing and e-commerce.

No matter the industry-whether in media, PR, technology, or e-commerce-participating in the ECDMA Global Awards is a chance to benchmark work, receive international acclaim, and inspire new levels of creativity and excellence. Winning also opens doors to new business opportunities, partnerships, and greater industry trust. Award-winning practices and top e-commerce platform awards differentiate businesses in a competitive market, allowing them to stand out from the crowd.

Participating in the ECDMA Global Awards offers a chance to benchmark work, gain international recognition, and inspire new levels of creativity and excellence. Winning opens doors to business opportunities, partnerships, and heightened industry trust, helping award-winning practices stand out in a competitive market.

Leonid Gladilin emphasized:

"The winners of the ECDMA Global Awards set the standard for excellence. They are the visionaries who inspire others, and their stories become guiding examples for our entire industry."

How to Apply and Join the Movement

Apply by November 15th, 2024, and join the global leaders shaping digital excellence.

Submit an entry by visiting https://awards.ecdma.org/awards-categories/. Early applications benefit from reduced fees, and express judging allows for the opportunity to be among the first recognized globally.

Join the Elite in Digital Marketing and E-Commerce

The ECDMA Global Awards 2024 is more than an event-it's a movement to celebrate, uplift, and recognize the digital marketing and e-commerce communities. From global marketing excellence awards, industry pioneer recognitions, or leadership awards, the ECDMA Global Awards offer a prestigious platform for gaining acknowledgment and inspiring future success. Applications are open to those shaping the future of digital excellence.

The Future of Digital Excellence Begins Now

ECDMA is excited to celebrate the groundbreaking projects that will shape the future of digital commerce.

Eugene Mischenko concludes:

"Our mission is to honor those redefining the industry and foster a community passionate about the future of digital commerce. Join the Movement Shaping the Future of Digital Excellence. The ECDMA Global Awards recognize the leaders and visionaries shaping digital commerce's future. Apply today and become part of a community of innovators driving global change."

About E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association

E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (EDMA) is a professional organization founded in 2023, dedicated to connecting, educating, and empowering professionals within the global e- commerce and digital marketing community. With a mission to accelerate the growth and success of the industry, EDMA offers a platform for networking, professional development, and thought leadership. It emphasizes collaboration, education, innovation, and integrity to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. EDMA stands out for its commitment to establishing professional standards and fostering a diverse and inclusive environment within the e-commerce and digital marketing sectors.

