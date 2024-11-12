Anzeige
12.11.2024 20:02 Uhr
CMSA Architects: Clifford M. Scholz Stepping Down After 55 Years in Architectural Design

Finanznachrichten News

After 55 years in architectural design and 32 years as President of the firm that bears his name, Clifford M. Scholz will step down from his leadership role on December 31st, 2024.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / After 55 years in architectural design and 32 years as President of the firm that bears his name, Clifford M. Scholz will step down from his leadership role on December 31st, 2024. This transition has been strategically planned over the past seven years, beginning when Rick Oswald and Daniel Shaffer first established their partnership at CMSA. Scholz will continue in a limited role as Design Consultant.

Clifford M. Scholz

Clifford M. Scholz
Founder of CMSA Architects

In 1992, Scholz founded Clifford M. Scholz Architects, now known as CMSA Architects. The firm is responsible for many of the most well-known and admired residential communities and commercial structures in Southwest Florida. In addition to designing luxury Gulf and Bayfront homes, the firm has been the creative inspiration behind diverse projects such as the Barnett Bank (BMO) Building in Sarasota, and several luxury car dealerships, including Jaguar and Lexus. The design ethos of CMSA is also deeply embedded in many of the most prestigious country clubs in the Sarasota area, including Laurel Oaks and The Plantation Golf & Country Club.

"After a long and fulfilling career, it's time for me to step into the next chapter of my life," Scholz said. "I'm confident that CMSA is in excellent hands moving forward and will continue to make a positive impact on architectural design in the Southwest Florida region."

"We are so fortunate to have had the vision and leadership that Clifford provided for all these years," said Oswald.

Shaffer adds, "He has shared an invaluable wealth of information with us, and we look forward to continuing his legacy of excellence in our communities."

Contact Information

Richard Oswald
President
vrodriguez@cmsa1.com
941.364.4600

SOURCE: CMSA Architects

