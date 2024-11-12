SupplySide's Supplement Journal Wins Eddie Awards, and Market Leader, Jon Benninger, Honored as Industry Icon Award for Philanthropy

Informa Market's SupplySide Portfolio announces industry publication SupplySide Supplement Journal, formerly known as Natural Products Insider, as a winner in two categories of the 2024 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards Program, recognizing excellence in editorial content and design. In addition, Jon Benninger, VP and market leader, SupplySide, was also recently selected as Industry Icon for Philanthropy by leading industry networking group, What's Up With Supps, which recognizes innovators whose efforts are the driving force in the supplement and ingredient industry.

SupplySide Supplement Journal won in multiple categories including one for the analysis piece "Inside Organic: What is Organic?" in the Eddies Analysis, Consumer and Custom Content Marketing category, and another for "The Business of Botanicals" digital magazine, in the Eddies Full Issue, B2B Food and Beverage category. SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal, formerly known as Food & Beverage Insider, received an honorable mention in the Eddies News Coverage, Digital, Print or Video category. The winners were announced on October 22 at a live awards luncheon at City Winery in New York City, chosen by a panel of 80 judges based on the highest scoring entries in their respective categories.

The "Inside Organic" analysis report, part of SupplySide Supplement Journal, created in partnership with Informa Market's New Hope Network, provides a reference guide for stakeholders in the USDA Organic sector of the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) industry and addresses challenges including lack of consumer awareness. SupplySide's Supplement Journal "The Business of Botanicals" is a guidebook to the biggest issues and concerns of those invested in the global trade of herbs and botanicals to improve human health.

"I am incredibly honored to celebrate the high-quality content brought to you from the excellent, award-winning, SupplySide content team. We strive to be the premier source of data-driven insight and the latest trends to fuel the decisions that innovate product development in the nutrition industry," shares Sandy Almendarez, VP of Content, SupplySide. "It is our vision, now under the newly imagined SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal, to continue to lead as the authority for essential news across supplements, food & beverage and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, with increased scientific strength in research to create real results."

Jon Benninger, who spearheads strategic growth of the SupplySide portfolio, was also a winner of the What's Up with Supps Industry Icon Award for Philanthropy, honoring those who have made an impact on the industry and set new standards of excellence through groundbreaking research, product development and market awareness. The awards were announced during SupplySide West in Las Vegas on Oct. 31, bringing together the leaders, influencers and industry professionals in nutraceuticals.

"I am honored to work alongside our inspirational community to build the industry that we celebrate today. At SupplySide it is our commitment to help bring more health for more people," notes Jon Jon Benninger, VP & Market Leader, SupplySide. "I cherish the opportunity to work with those who share this vision."

For more information or to subscribe for the latest news and insights, please visit www.supplysidesj.com and www.supplysidefbj.com .

