Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Mike Agruss Law is proud to announce a fresh new identity for providing legal representation to personal injury victims in the Chicago area. Now, the prestigious law firm has pivoted to 844 See Mike: Personal Injury Lawyers with the same commitment to advocating for victims' rights after being injured in accidents involving the negligence of others.

While the personal injury side of the law firm has migrated to its new domain of https://844seemike.com/, the former website of https://www.agrusslawfirm.com/ remains to provide assistance with matters involving consumer law. Although the law firm features a new name, it still has the same offices and attorneys to provide unwavering legal support in legal matters involving personal injuries.

Types of Cases Represented by 844 See Mike: Personal Injury Lawyers

The name has changed, but the legal services offered by 844 See Mike: Personal Injury Lawyers, formerly known as Mike Agruss Law, remain the same. Mike Agruss and the attorneys in this personal injury law office have turned to providing an even deeper focus for the victims of personal injury accidents.

The types of cases represented include car accidents, brain injuries, burn injuries, catastrophic injuries, bicycle accidents, dog bites, slip and fall accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, Uber accidents, spinal cord injuries, pedestrian accidents, nursing home abuse, and workers' compensation.

New Name, Same Client-Focused Commitment

According to Attorney Mike Agruss, 844 See Mike: Personal Injury Lawyers always maintains a client-centric focus to prioritize the needs of the victims they represent. "We see you as a person, not just a client, and that makes us better at what we do," he explained.

The law firm has successfully represented over 10,000 clients in the 11 years that it has been established. The change of name does not erase the combined experience of Attorney Agruss and his team, with over 50 years practicing personal injury law. The firm has recovered more than $16 million for its clients during this time, though the primary focus is on providing compassionate representation to clients.

With 15 attorneys and supporting staff, 844 See Mike features an A+ rating from BBB, plus founding attorney Mike Agruss has received prestigious accolades including being named on Super Lawyers for 2019-2024, Elite Lawyer for 2022-2023, America's Top 100 Attorneys, and a Superb (9.6) Avvo Rating.

Same Affordable Way for Clients to Get Legal Representation

844 See Mike has only changed to this new name, letting the old website domain stay reserved for legal matters that involve consumer law. For injured victims in the Chicago area, Attorney Agruss and his legal team still provide legal representation with transparent contingency fees.

Since many people who are injured in motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall accidents, and other types of scenarios are often struggling with expenses, 844 See Mike recognizes that these accidents can put even greater strain. Using the compassion that has established the firm's reputation from the start, it still provides no retainers or hourly payments for services. Instead, 844 See Mike recovers 1/3 of the compensation award at the resolution of a case through settlement or verdict.

The goal for the personal injury attorneys at 844 See Mike is to leave their clients in a better place than they were before the case started. Providing transparent contingency fees is part of the firm's commitment to personal injury victims in Chicago, ensuring that the clients it represents get the fair amount they deserve to make their lives as whole as possible again.

Same Location to Serve Personal Injury Clients

Those who have legal matters involving personal injuries can contact 844 See Mike to schedule a free case review and learn more about potential legal options available. The firm has eight office locations to serve the local area listed below and provides a local phone number of 312-786-4442 as well as a toll-free option: 844-SEE-MIKE. 844 See Mike also provides ease of communication for Spanish-speakers.

It is best to schedule an appointment with 844 See Mike to ensure availability. The offices are listed to provide those with personal injury legal concerns the option closest to where they reside:

Aurora

31 W Downer Pl, Suite 405, Aurora, IL 60506

Chicago

4809 N Ravenswood Ave, Suite 419, Chicago, IL 60640

Elmhurst

579 W North Ave Suite 201, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Joliet

310 N Hammes Ave Suite 301C, Joliet, IL 60435

Naperville

535 S Washington St, Suite 29, Naperville, IL 60540

Peoria

3526 N California Ave Suite 202, Peoria, IL 61603

Oak Brook

1301 W 22nd St Suite 711 Oak Brook, IL 60523

Springfield

1209 S 4th St Suite C Springfield, IL 62703

About 844 See Mike

Originally founded in 2012 by Attorney Mike Agruss as Mike Agruss Law, the law firm has changed its handle for personal injury cases to 844 See Mike. The team of attorneys and offices are the same, allowing for committed representation and advocacy for victims' legal rights.

