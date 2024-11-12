West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum Goldcorp") announces that effective November 15, 2024, the Company's common shares will commence trading on a postconsolidated basis of four (4) old pre-consolidated common shares for one (1) new postconsolidated common share (the "Consolidation"). The record date for the Consolidation has been set as November 15, 2024. The issued and outstanding reserved for issuance post-consolidation will be 9,654,896. The Company name and symbol have not changed.

Management believes that the Consolidation is in the best interest of the Company and will allow the Company greater possibilities with respect to future financings.

Upon completion of the Consolidation the new CUSIP for the post-consolidated Common Shares will be 55973N502 and the new ISIN will be CA55973N5029.

