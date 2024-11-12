Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - An All-American afternoon brought the Chaparrals an NJCAA title during the NJCAA Division III men's cross-country championship in Richmond, Virginia.





The College of DuPage men's cross country team takes its second national title in three years, with seven runners finishing in the top 25



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9467/229643_image1.jpg

Led by Kevin Diederich's second-place finish, the Chaps secured the title with All-American finishes from Jack Schultz (fourth), Miguel Capulin (eighth) and Roman Nevarez (ninth).

Sophomore Connor Vine capped the Chaps' scoring with a 21st place effort as COD totaled 44 points for the title. Fellow Region 4 rivals Harper (50) and Joliet (85) finished second and third, respectively.

"The ultimate is winning a national championship, and we ran with a championship performance," head coach Mallory Dominguez said. "The guys went out smart and in control. They were tactical. Kevin fought through injuries and led the way. Jack was unbelievable, running confidence and strength. Same thing with Miguel and Roman."

Diederich ran the 8,000-meter course in 26 minutes, .2 seconds and Schultz was just 26 seconds back. Both Capulin and Nevarez broke 27 minutes, which Dominguez figured was necessary if the Chaps were to win the team title.

Vine moved up from 50th to inside the top 25 and his 21st place at 28:06.9 brought home the team title, COD's second in three seasons.

"They got the job done and proved that a great deal of hard work and dedication pay off," Dominguez said. "These guys deserve it completely. It's just a great way to cap the season."

All told, COD's seven runners finished in the top 25 with Addisu Wolski (24th, 28:34.7) and Patrick Hohe 25th (28:39.8).

Learn more about COD Athletics.



Contact:



Jennifer Duda,

dudajen@cod.edu

(630) 942-3097.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229643

SOURCE: College of DuPage