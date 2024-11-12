Last Crumb's 'Pie in the Sky' Thanksgiving Collection Loudly Puts Dessert First, Where It Belongs

Last Crumb, known as "The Rolex of Cookies", launches a Thanksgiving collection that actually features cookies

The collection features six pie-inspired cookies, including a brand-new pumpkin pie flavor, three limited editions, and two fan favorites

Preorders are open now - as in right now

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / On a day where indulgence is heartily encouraged, Last Crumb says skip the pie and pass the cookies.

New Flavor: I'd Smash That (Pumpkin Pie)

Last Crumb's newest, limited-edition cookie: I'd Smash That (Pumpkin Pie). This flavor features a rich pumpkin dough, real spiced pumpkin puree, torched marshmallow, all topped with cookie crumbles and a melted vanilla a'peels drizzle.

When one popular cookie brand takes a pie in the face over its leaked Thanksgiving lineup that only features a single lousy cookie, Last Crumb has chosen to stay true to itself, launching 'Pie In The Sky' -- a cookies-only Thanksgiving collection.

Pie in the Sky is a popular idiom meaning something pleasant to contemplate yet unlikely to be realized. But for Last Crumb, the lavish cookie brand that thrives on subverting expectations, the pie becomes a cookie, and dessert becomes this Thanksgiving's main event.

Last Crumb is giving the people what they want with six pie-inspired flavors, including:

I'd Smash That (Pumpkin Pie)

Stiffler's Mom (Oatmeal Apple Pie)

Donkey Kong (Banana Cream Pie)

Florida Man (Key Lime Pie)

The Floor Is Lava (Chocolate Lava)

What's Up, Doc (Carrot Cake)

Sure, the last two are technically cakes, but really, what's the difference?

Debate all you want with pie-eyed Uncle Clifford; the dessert table is the real star of the Thanksgiving spread. This year, turkey, stuffing, and Grandma's casserole can eat some humble pie -- Last Crumb is putting dessert out first.

Throw the pies out the window and make some room for Last Crumb. The people want cookies, and Pie in the Sky preorders are now open.

About Last Crumb:

Last Crumb is an edible experience beyond comparison. Handmade, small-batch, Michelin-quality cookies with a luxurious unboxing experience to match. Our proprietary recipes are unique to each flavor and crafted over a three-day process, using only the finest ingredients on the market. Always baked to order and shipped the same day they're baked. Delight in each cookie's story as you taste them with your favorite people.

