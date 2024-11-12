Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Lifetimo, a digital marketplace for business software, today announced the launch of its annual Black Friday technology marketplace event, running from November 18 through December 5, 2024. The marketplace will feature technology solutions across artificial intelligence, WordPress development, search engine optimization, and social media management categories.







The announcement comes as businesses seek to optimize their technology investments for the upcoming year. The marketplace will showcase products from established software vendors and emerging technology providers, offering business owners the opportunity to evaluate and acquire new tools for their operations.

"We're going all out this Black Friday," says Nitesh Manav, founder of Lifetimo. "Whether you need marketing tools, design software, or AI solutions, we've got everything you need to grow your online business."

The platform will feature an enhanced user interface designed to help business owners compare solutions across categories. Additionally, Lifetimo has implemented new vendor verification processes to ensure quality standards for all listed products.

The company's bi-weekly newsletter will provide updates on new additions to the marketplace throughout the event period. Lifetimo's online community forum will continue to facilitate discussions among business owners about technology implementation and best practices.

About Lifetimo

Lifetimo is one of the largest curators of lifetime tech deals, featuring over 1000 active offers from more than 35 sources. Lifetimo offers a curated list of exclusive deals across various categories, including AI, WordPress, sales, SEO, design, marketing platforms, and many more. Subscribers receive bi- weekly emails with offers, aiming to help them save on business expenses. The platform is user-friendly, allowing easy access to deal details for informed purchasing. Lifetimo also has a community where entrepreneurs can connect and share tips, making it easier to find the right tools to grow a business.

