Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation Named Minority-Owned Business of the Year

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC),?a Navajo Nation-owned IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been named the 2024 Minority-Owned Business of the Year by the Dayton Business Journal. DDC was recognized at the gala ceremony held on November 7, where Business of the Year nominees were celebrated for their influence in the Dayton region.

The award recognizes DDC's role in driving business and community impact as a Navajo Nation-owned corporation. DDC's mission is guided by the enduring values of the Navajo legacy, emphasizing forward-leaning innovation, community engagement, and economic development-foundations that have driven its success in Dayton and beyond.

"This award is an incredible honor for DDC and our entire team," stated Austin Tsosie, Chief Executive Officer of DDC. "Our growth in Dayton reflects our commitment to advancing our clients and the communities we serve. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to making a lasting, positive impact in the Miami Valley while advancing the sustainable future of the Navajo Nation."

The recognition builds on DDC's strategic growth in the Dayton region, marked by the recent?opening of the Navajo Code Talkers Building in?Dayton's downtown business district. Dedicated to the Navajo Code Talkers, the facility serves as a hub of legacy-inspired innovation, in which DDC continues to deliver mission-critical solutions for defense, civilian, and healthcare clients.?The Dayton Business Journal also honored DDC CEO Austin Tsosie last month as a Leader in Diversity for his dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

