Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.11.2024 22:06 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATHLETICA SPORT SYSTEMS INC. UNVEILS NEW CRYSTAPLEX LIVE-LED DIGITAL DASHERBOARD SYSTEM

Finanznachrichten News

The proprietary LED technology is completely new and unique to the North American market. This development brings enhancements to fan experience and increased sponsorship opportunities.

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up the product launch at IRMA's Innovation Day 2024, Athletica Sport Systems Inc. is pleased to announce the release of a new and innovative Digital Dasher Board System - Crystaplex LiveLED. The development enhances fan experience by providing game day presentation and goal scoring celebrations right at Ice Level complimenting the LED Ribbons and Media Cubes throughout the facility. The full perimeter capable system also allows for increased sponsorship revenue as the static dasher adverts are replaced in real time providing direct impressions and full arena branding capability.

Athletica Logo

Partnering with LedFoil Finland OY, Athletica has invested heavily over the last 4 years in creating a product that is thin, light, and scalable from partial to full perimeter installations and also has the capability to be factory retrofit to existing dasher board systems. Complementing the LedFoil embedded under-ice product, we now offer big screen advertising surrounding, and under the ice playing surfaces visible to massive arena audiences. These products are designed either as stand-alone or as a seamless integration to existing LED banners, ribbons, and score board systems.

Interchangeable advertising content effectively multiplies revenue streams. Instead of selling a single ad for the season, venues can customize their in-game messaging in a way never before possible. Until now, static and thus semi-permanent adhesive ads have been installed on the dasher boards pre-game or even pre-season. With Athletica's LiveLED, screen content can be varied and targeted for each event, sponsor and audience throughout the season.

"With our partner LedFoil's technology, we can better serve not only our customers and their partners, but the general audiences attending ice rink events as well. The vast variety of content playable on these LED screens allows us to elevate the entire experience to a whole new level", said Andrew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Athletica Sport Systems.

ABOUT LED FOIL

LedFoil Finland Oy is a Finnish technology company developing LED displays for incredibly challenging conditions such as ice. The displays are based on LedFoil's technology, which enables the realization of fragile and light and transparent and flexible displays. LedFoil's technology has been patented in Europe, North America, and Asia in 14 countries.

To learn more, please visit LED Foil's website.

ABOUT ATHLETICA

Athletica, a leader in specialty sport infrastructure is a designer, manufacturer, and installer of dasher board systems for hockey arenas and multi-sport athletic facilities, serving the professional, semi-pro and community end-markets. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, the company also has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Vancouver, British Columbia. Athletica is the Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL) and USA Hockey.

To learn more, please visit Athletica's website.

Athletica Media contact: Andrew McRae, info@athletica.com, 519-747-1856 x235

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555785/Athletica_Sport_Systems_Inc__ATHLETICA_SPORT_SYSTEMS_INC__UNVEIL.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/athletica-sport-systems-inc-unveils-new-crystaplex-live-led-digital-dasherboard-system-302303309.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.