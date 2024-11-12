George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) (B3: STOC31) ("Stone" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, in an Earnings Release which is now posted to the company's Investor Relations website https://investors.stone.co/.

Conference Call

Stone will discuss its 3Q24 financial results during a teleconference today, November 12, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BRT.

The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 851 7712 3588 | Password: 819157).

You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live, and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

About Stone Co.

Stone Co. is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

