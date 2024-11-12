CXApp Inc. Announces Availability of AI-Driven Employee Experience Solutions on AWS Marketplace

CXApp's AI-powered platform, including CXAI (Sky) and CXAI VU (Skyview), enhance employee experience at scale for large enterprises

CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq:CXAI), the leading provider of AI-driven employee experience solutions, today announced the availability of its flagship product, CXAI, and its generative AI-based analytics platform, CXAI VU, on AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that enables customers to easily find, buy, and deploy software. By leveraging CXApp's cross-platform application CXAI and its cutting-edge analytics platform, CXAI VU, businesses can automate and personalize employee interactions at scale, improving employee engagement, reducing operational costs, and driving productivity and collaboration.

The CXAI technology platform represents a shift towards an AI-centric approach in workplace innovation. CXAI seamlessly integrates customer experience (CX) with artificial intelligence (AI) focused on the employee to deliver solutions that transform the way work happens. With the addition of CXAI VU, the platform also offers generative AI-based analytics, allowing organizations to analyze large data sets, generate actionable insights, and make real-time decisions. This leads to more intuitive and efficient workspaces, ultimately resulting in happier and more engaged employees.

Key Benefits of CXAI and CXAI VU on AWS Marketplace:

Improved Employee Satisfaction : CXAI enables companies to create more personalized in-office and remote experiences , such as tailoring collaborative spaces or work schedules to individual needs or allowing remote users visibility and transparency to events at thew office. This hybrid-focused approach enhances satisfaction and strengthens the emotional connection between employees and the organization.

Enhanced Collaboration & Productivity: CXAI automates hybrid workflows allowing user to collaborate and engage more effectively creating a seamless experience everywhere. Using Agentic AI tools, CXAI allows users to be super productive reducing time spent in scheduling as well as providing not only answers to queries but autonomous actions to automate work experiences.

Generative AI for Advanced Analytics : CXAI VU leverages generative AI to provide businesses with real-time, data-driven insights, providing spatial visualization of patterns, behaviors and trends. This is especially valuable as companies navigate the return to office trend, helping organizations understand how hybrid and in-office work impact employee productivity and morale. By identifying shifts in work patterns, businesses can proactively optimize the workplace to meet the evolving needs of both in-office and remote employees.

Scalable Solutions : Whether a company has hundreds or millions of employee interactions daily, CXAI and CXAI VU scale effortlessly, ensuring consistent performance at any volume.

Cost Efficiency : Through AWS Marketplace, customers can streamline their purchasing process and consolidate billing with existing AWS services, simplifying vendor management and reducing overhead.

Availability on AWS Marketplace: CXAI and CXAI VU are now available on AWS Marketplace, making it easy for customers to find, buy, and deploy our solutions. For more information, visit our listing on AWS Marketplace.

"As we continue to enhance our AI-driven platform, we are excited to expand our reach and deliver more value to businesses by offering CXAI and CXAI VU through AWS Marketplace," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp Inc.. "By utilizing AWS's secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, businesses can now deploy CXAI faster and more efficiently, improving employee interactions while reducing costs and complexity. Additionally, our generative AI-powered analytics in CXAI VU enable businesses to extract deeper insights, helping them make more informed decisions in real time."

AWS Marketplace Advantage: AWS Marketplace provides a simplified procurement process, allowing businesses to access the technology they need. CXAI and CXAI VU's availability on AWS Marketplace ensures that customers can seamlessly deploy and integrate its powerful AI capabilities into their existing workflows, using their AWS account for unified billing and management.

CXApp's solution aligns with AWS's commitment to helping organizations innovate and deliver better employee experiences. Whether companies are looking to enhance employee support, improve internal workflows, or optimize operations, CXAI and CXAI VU provide flexible and comprehensive solutions that foster a more engaged and satisfied workforce.

About AWS Marketplace:

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy third-party software. With these listings, AWS Marketplace enables businesses to find solutions that help them achieve their cloud and digital transformation goals. For more information, visit AWS Marketplace.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXApp's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com