WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080 | Ticker-Symbol: AOS
Tradegate
12.11.24
11:11 Uhr
87,06 Euro
-0,10
-0,11 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMDOCS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMDOCS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,4488,1622:56
87,0287,5822:00
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 22:26 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Limited Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Record Fiscal 2024 Revenue of $5.00 Billion, up 2.4% YoY as Reported and 2.7% YoYin Constant Currency(1)

Successfully Achieved Accelerated Profitability Improvement Targets

Initiates Fiscal 2025 Outlook:

Sharpening Focus on Strategic Priorities while Phasing Out Certain Non-Core, Low Margin Business Activities

As a Result of which Expects Fiscal 2025 Revenue Outlook of (10.9)%-(7.7)% YoY as Reported and 1%-4.5% YoY in Pro Forma(2) Constant Currency(1)

Targeting Double-Digit Total Shareholder Returns(3)(4), Supported by Enhanced Profitability Improvement

Board Approves 10% Increase of Quarterly Cash Dividend(4)

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year)

  • Record revenue of $5,005 million, up 2.4% as reported and up 2.7% in constant currency(1), including record revenue of $3,326 million in North America, record revenue of $726 million in Europe and record revenue of $953 million in Rest of World

  • Record managed services revenue of $2,905 million, equivalent to approximately 58% of total revenue

  • GAAP diluted EPS of $4.25, down 5.3%, including a restructuring charge of 98 cents per share, without which GAAP diluted EPS was $5.23

  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.44, up 9.0%

  • Free cash flow of $619 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $724 million, less $105 million in net capital expenditures and other(5), and including $75 million of restructuring payments not assumed in full year free cash flow guidance of $700 million

  • Repurchased $563 million of ordinary shares during the fiscal year

  • Twelve-month backlog of $4.06 billion; adjusting comparable periods for the phase out of certain business activities, twelve-month backlog was up 2.5%(2) as compared to last year's fourth fiscal quarter, and up approximately $30 million(2) sequentially

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

(All comparisons are against the prior year)

  • Record revenue of $1,264 million, up 1.7% as reported and up 2.1% in constant currency(1); revenue was slightly above the midpoint of the $1,240-$1,280 million guidance range, adjusting for a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $3 million compared to our guidance assumptions

  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.76, including a restructuring charge of 0.64 cents per share, without which GAAP diluted EPS would have been at the higher end of the guidance range of $1.34-$1.42

  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.70, at the midpoint of the guidance range of $1.67-$1.73

  • GAAP operating income of $113 million, including a restructuring charge of $83 million; GAAP operating margin of 8.9%, down 230 basis points as compared to last year's fourth fiscal quarter and down 520 basis points sequentially

  • Non-GAAP operating income of $236 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 18.7%, up 90 basis points as compared to last year's fourth fiscal quarter and up 10 basis points sequentially, reflecting a continued focus on operational excellence

  • The Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a 10% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend payment from $0.479 per share to $0.527 per share, anticipated to be first paid in April 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the January 2025 annual meeting

1. Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes exchange rates in the current period were unchanged from the prior period
2. For comparison purposes, pro forma adjusts fiscal 2024 revenue by approximately $600 million to reflect the end of certain low margin, non-core business activities; these activities substantially already ceased in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and are not included in the full year fiscal 2025 revenue outlook
3. Expected total shareholder return assumes midpoint of fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP EPS growth outlook, plus dividend yield
4. Subject to shareholder approval at January 2025 annual meeting
5. Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables below (figures may not sum because of rounding)

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today reported operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

"Fiscal 2024 was another important year in our journey as we continued to serve many of the world's largest communication service providers with the innovation they need to accelerate their journey to the cloud, enhance customer experience, monetize next generation networks, and to digitalize and automate their mission critical operations. We delivered strong double-digit growth in cloud, achieved a record year in managed services, and accelerated our profitability, all within the backdrop of a challenging industry demand environment. The year closed with strong sales momentum which included a significant award to deploy our next-gen monetization platform for a major US customer, and new cloud migration deals with Vodafone Italy and NTT Infranet in Japan. Additionally, we have continued to enhance our generative AI platform, amAIz, with new capabilities that leverage NVIDIA AI to deliver immersive customer experiences with real-time interaction and visualization," said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

"Consistent with our full year guidance, we delivered accelerated profitability improvement in fiscal 2024 as we focused on operational excellence and the benefits of automation and artificial intelligence to drive internal efficiency. We continue to invest in our strategic priorities, while at the same time optimizing the portfolio of products, services, and business activities. Thus, in fiscal 2025, we are phasing out several low-margin, non-core business activities that are becoming commoditized and hold little potential for long-term value addition or profitability enhancement. We believe these actions will reinforce our level of business visibility, including a higher share of revenue from long-term managed services engagements. This move is also expected to sharpen our focus on higher-margin strategic priorities like cloud, monetization platforms and Gen AI where we are well placed to lead the communications industry through our commitment to innovation," said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer concluded, "We enter fiscal 2025 as an industry leader with a unique competitive position, strong 12-month backlog visibility, and a high win rate. Moreover, we believe Amdocs is well positioned to monetize a healthy pipeline of market opportunities while navigating a continuously challenging demand environment. Adjusting for the phase out of several low-margin, non-core business activities, we expect pro forma(2) revenue growth of between 1% to 4.5% in constant currency(1) in fiscal 2025, as well as another year of double-digit growth in cloud. We also anticipate significantly higher operating profitability and robust earnings to cash conversion, underpinning the delivery of double-digit expected total shareholder returns(3) for the fifth consecutive year, including our dividend yield."

Revenue

(All comparisons are against the prior year period)

In millions

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

Actual

Previous
Guidance

Actual

Previous
Guidance

Revenue

$

1,264

$ 1,240-$1,280

$

5,005

-

Revenue Growth, as reported

1.7%

-

2.4%

1.9%-2.7%

Revenue Growth, constant currency (1)

2.1%

-

2.7%

2.3%-3.1%

  • Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 was slightly above the midpoint of Amdocs' guidance, adjusting for positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $3 million relative to our guidance assumptions and relative to the third quarter of fiscal 2024

  • Revenue for the full year fiscal 2024 includes an unfavorable impact from foreign currency movements of approximately 0.3% year-over-year

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In thousands, expect per share data

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP Measures

Net Income

$

87,176

$

102,666

$

496,321

$

542,962

Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

86,441

$

102,011

$

493,197

$

540,709

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.76

$

0.86

$

4.25

$

4.49

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

195,668

$

169,009

$

750,928

$

714,454

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

194,933

$

168,354

$

747,804

$

712,201

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$

1.70

$

1.42

$

6.44

$

5.91

  • Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, restructuring charges, and other, net of related tax effects. For further details of the reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Capital Allocation

  • Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On November 12, 2024, the Board approved the Company's next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.479 per share, and set December 31, 2024 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on January 31, 2025

  • The Board also approved a 10% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend payment to $0.527 per share, which is anticipated to be first paid in April 2025, provided that the increase is approved by shareholders at the January 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders

  • Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $120 million of ordinary shares during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog was $4.06 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. On a pro forma(2) basis, adjusting the comparable period for the phase out of certain business activities, twelve-month backlog was up approximately 2.5% as compared to last year's fourth fiscal quarter. Twelve-month backlog includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

In millions, expect per share data

Q1 - 2025

Revenue

$ 1,095-$1,135

GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.20-$1.29

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.61-$1.67

  • First quarter revenue guidance assumes favorable $2 million sequential impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024

  • First quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance excludes primarily equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.20-$0.22 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.11 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

  • GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the impact of future restructuring charges

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook

FY 2025 - Year-over -Year growth

Revenue Growth, as reported

(10.9)%-(7.7)%

Revenue Growth, Pro forma (2) constant currency (1)

1%-4.5%

GAAP Diluted earnings per share

25.0%-33.0%

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

6.5%-10.5%

In millions
FY 2025

Free Cash Flow (5)

$ 710-$730

  • Revenue growth on a pro forma(2), constant currency(1) basis adjusts fiscal 2024 revenue by approximately $600 million to reflect the end of several low-margin, non-core business activities, including certain low-margin software and hardware partner activities, Vubiquity's transactional video on demand business and non-core subscription services; these activities substantially already ceased in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and are not included in the full year fiscal 2025 revenue outlook

  • Full year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance incorporates an expected favorable impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 0.2% year-over-year, and includes some inorganic contribution

  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth excludes primarily equity-based compensation expense of approximately $0.86-$0.94 per share, amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs of approximately $0.43 per share, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and other, net of related tax effects

  • GAAP diluted EPS guidance does not include the impact of future restructuring charges

  • Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be within a range of 21.1% to 21.7% for the full year fiscal 2025

  • Non-GAAP operating margin is comprised of GAAP operating margin, excluding amortization on purchased intangible assets and other, equity-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value

  • Non-GAAP effective tax rate is anticipated to be within a range of 15% to 17% for the full year fiscal 2025

  • Free cash flow(5) is comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other, and excludes payments related to restructuring charges

The forward looking statements regarding our first fiscal quarter 2025 and full year fiscal 2025 guidance take into consideration the Company's current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from certain geopolitical events, the current inflationary environment, global or regional events, and the prevailing level of macro-economic, business and operational uncertainty, which have created, and continue to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities.

Conference Call and Earnings Webcast Presentation Details

Amdocs will host a conference call and earnings webcast presentation on November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 results.

To participate in the call, please register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique access PIN. The conference call and webcast will also be carried live on the Internet and may be accessed via the Amdocs website at https://investors.amdocs.com. Presentation slides will be available shortly before the webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(1) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

  • changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

  • restructuring and unusual charges or benefits;

  • equity-based compensation expense;

  • other; and

  • tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs' results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs' results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow(5), revenue on a constant currency(1) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs' management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, restructuring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs' management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

Supporting Resources

  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the Company's website

  • Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, the second quarter of fiscal 2024 filed on May 20, 2024 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on August 19, 2024.

Contact:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
314-212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

AMDOCS LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended
September 30,

Fiscal year ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

1,263,882

$

1,242,564

$

5,004,989

$

4,887,550

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenue

824,888

803,600

3,249,598

3,159,941

Research and development

90,069

97,693

360,798

374,855

Selling, general and administrative

138,705

140,380

572,845

570,707

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

14,333

15,601

62,052

57,156

Restructuring charges

83,213

46,365

131,088

70,901

1,151,208

1,103,639

4,376,381

4,233,560

Operating income

112,674

138,925

628,608

653,990

Interest and other expense, net

(9,237

)

(5,307

)

(37,537

)

(17,629

)

Income before income taxes

103,437

133,618

591,071

636,361

Income taxes

16,261

30,952

94,750

93,399

Net income

$

87,176

$

102,666

$

496,321

$

542,962

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

735

655

3,124

2,253

Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

86,441

$

102,011

$

493,197

$

540,709

Basic earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

0.76

$

0.86

$

4.27

$

4.52

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

0.76

$

0.86

$

4.25

$

4.49

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

113,745

118,076

115,489

119,687

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

114,378

118,884

116,145

120,519

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.479

$

0.435

$

1.872

$

1.700

AMDOCS LIMITED
Selected Financial Metrics
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended
September 30,

Fiscal year ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

1,263,882

$

1,242,564

$

5,004,989

$

4,887,550

Non-GAAP operating income

236,223

221,105

923,288

868,602

Non-GAAP net income

195,668

169,009

750,928

714,454

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amdocs Limited

194,933

168,354

747,804

712,201

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

1.70

$

1.42

$

6.44

$

5.91

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

114,378

118,884

116,145

120,519

Free Cash Flows
(In thousands)

Three months ended
September 30,

Fiscal year ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

217,922

$

272,371

$

724,428

$

822,630

Purchases of property and equipment, net (a)

(25,812

)

(26,557

)

(105,495

)

(124,362

)

Free Cash Flow

$

192,110

$

245,814

$

618,933

$

698,268

(a) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net" include immaterial proceeds from sale of property and equipment for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

AMDOCS LIMITED
Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP
(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

Equity based compensation expense

Restructuring charges

Other

Tax
effect

Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenue

$

824,888

$

-

$

(13,283

)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

811,605

Research and development

90,069

(2,355

)

87,714

Selling, general and administrative

138,705

(10,365

)

128,340

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

14,333

(14,333

)

-

Restructuring charges

83,213

(83,213

)

-

Total operating expenses

1,151,208

(14,333

)

(26,003

)

(83,213

)

1,027,659

Operating income

112,674

14,333

26,003

83,213

236,223

Interest and other expense, net

(9,237

)

2,549

(6,688

)

Income taxes

16,261

17,606

33,867

Net income

87,176

14,333

26,003

83,213

2,549

(17,606

)

195,668

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

735

735

Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

86,441

$

14,333

$

26,003

$

83,213

$

2,549

$

(17,606

)

$

194,933

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

GAAP

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

Equity based compensation expense

Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value

Restructuring charges

Other

Tax
effect

Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenue

$

803,600

$

-

$

(12,401

)

$

4,579

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

795,778

Research and development

97,693

(2,285

)

95,408

Selling, general and administrative

140,380

(10,107

)

130,273

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

15,601

(15,601

)

-

Restructuring charges

46,365

(46,365

)

-

Total operating expenses

1,103,639

(15,601

)

(24,793

)

4,579

(46,365

)

1,021,459

Operating income

138,925

15,601

24,793

(4,579

)

46,365

221,105

Interest and other expense, net

(5,307

)

398

(4,909

)

Income taxes

30,952

16,235

47,187

Net income

102,666

15,601

24,793

(4,579

)

46,365

398

(16,235

)

169,009

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

655

655

Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

102,011

$

15,601

$

24,793

$

(4,579

)

$

46,365

$

398

$

(16,235

)

$

168,354

AMDOCS LIMITED
Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP
(In thousands)

Fiscal year ended September 30,2024

GAAP

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

Equity based compensation expense

Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value

Restructuring charges

Other

Tax
effect

Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenue

$

3,249,598

$

-

$

(53,409

)

$

3,000

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

3,199,189

Research and development

360,798

(8,644

)

352,154

Selling, general and administrative

572,845

(42,487

)

530,358

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

62,052

(62,052

)

-

Restructuring charges

131,088

(131,088

)

-

Total operating expenses

4,376,381

(62,052

)

(104,540

)

3,000

(131,088

)

4,081,701

Operating income

628,608

62,052

104,540

(3,000

)

131,088

923,288

Interest and other expense, net

(37,537

)

8,087

(29,450

)

Income taxes

94,750

48,160

142,910

Net income

496,321

62,052

104,540

(3,000

)

131,088

8,087

(48,160

)

750,928

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,124

3,124

Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

493,197

$

62,052

$

104,540

$

(3,000

)

$

131,088

$

8,087

$

(48,160

)

$

747,804

Fiscal year ended September 30,2023

GAAP

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

Equity based compensation expense

Changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value

Restructuring charges

Other

Tax
effect

Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:

Cost of revenue

$

3,159,941

$

-

$

(42,969

)

$

3,143

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

3,120,115

Research and development

374,855

(7,509

)

367,346

Selling, general and administrative

570,707

(39,220

)

531,487

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other

57,156

(57,156

)

-

Restructuring charges

70,901

(70,901

)

-

Total operating expenses

4,233,560

(57,156

)

(89,698

)

3,143

(70,901

)

4,018,948

Operating income

653,990

57,156

89,698

(3,143

)

70,901

868,602

Interest and other expense, net

(17,629

)

906

(16,723

)

Income taxes

93,399

44,026

137,425

Net income

542,962

57,156

89,698

(3,143

)

70,901

906

(44,026

)

714,454

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,253

2,253

Net income attributable to Amdocs Limited

$

540,709

$

57,156

$

89,698

$

(3,143

)

$

70,901

$

906

$

(44,026

)

$

712,201

AMDOCS LIMITED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

As of

September 30,
2024

September 30,
2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

346,085

$

520,080

Short-term interest-bearing investments

168,242

222,451

Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled

1,028,357

944,477

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

228,498

224,622

Total current assets

1,771,182

1,911,630

Property and equipment, net

755,601

790,923

Lease assets

149,254

160,938

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

3,005,637

2,930,580

Other noncurrent assets

704,468

631,582

Total assets

$

6,386,142

$

6,425,653

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable, accruals and other

$

1,315,679

$

1,142,781

Lease liabilities

39,983

39,960

Deferred revenue

115,247

170,634

Total current liabilities

1,470,909

1,353,375

Lease liabilities

103,462

121,654

Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

646,291

645,696

Other noncurrent liabilities

666,303

737,996

Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders' equity

3,456,976

3,523,759

Noncontrolling interests

42,201

43,173

Total equity

3,499,177

3,566,932

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,386,142

$

6,425,653

AMDOCS LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

Fiscal year ended
September 30,

2024

2023

Cash Flow from Operating Activities:

Net income

$

496,321

$

542,962

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

193,066

195,701

Amortization of debt issuance cost

596

579

Equity-based compensation expense

104,540

89,698

Deferred income taxes

(45,673

)

(60,212

)

Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments

5,576

2,762

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:

Accounts receivable, net

(104,413

)

3,457

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(8,478

)

7,891

Other noncurrent assets

(2,250

)

(1,532

)

Lease assets and liabilities, net

(6,485

)

(4,144

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel

216,324

158,876

Deferred revenue

(60,332

)

(157,829

)

Income taxes payable, net

(47,241

)

(11,596

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

(17,123

)

56,017

Net cash provided by operating activities

724,428

822,630

Cash Flow from Investing Activities:

Purchase of property and equipment, net(a)

(105,495

)

(124,362

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments

68,659

25,984

Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments

(9,061

)

-

Net cash paid for business and intangible assets acquisitions

(86,824

)

(121,818

)

Other

5,315

(4,301

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(127,406

)

(224,497

)

Cash Flow from Financing Activities:

Repurchase of shares

(563,121

)

(489,524

)

Proceeds from employee stock option exercises

26,949

48,681

Payments of dividends

(211,967

)

(199,460

)

Distribution to noncontrolling interests

(4,096

)

(1,589

)

Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition

(18,782

)

(9,538

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(771,017

)

(651,430

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(173,995

)

(53,297

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

520,080

573,377

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

346,085

$

520,080

AMDOCS LIMITED
Supplementary Information
(In millions)

Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

North America

$

835.8

$

828.8

$

823.2

$

838.1

$

834.4

Europe

184.1

175.9

184.8

181.4

175.5

Rest of the World

244.0

245.3

237.8

225.7

232.6

Total Revenue

$

1,263.9

$

1,250.1

$

1,245.8

$

1,245.2

$

1,242.6

Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Managed Services Revenue

$

721.4

$

740.8

$

720.3

$

722.5

$

718.1

As of

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2024 (*)

2024

2024

2023

2023

12-Month Backlog

$

4,060

$

4,250

$

4,230

$

4,210

$

4,150

(*) Excluding the phase out of certain business activities, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 only.

SOURCE: Amdocs - IR



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
