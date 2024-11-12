Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Unveils Enhanced Generative AI Capabilities in amAIz Platform, Featuring GenAI Agents for Next-Level Customer Engagement

New capabilities leverage NVIDIA AI to deliver immersive customer experiences with real-time interaction and visualization

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the expansion of its generative AI platform, amAIz, with innovative agentic AI capabilities that redefine customer interaction for communications service providers (CSPs). These new capabilities include the GenAI Care and Sales Agents, designed to provide seamless support, manage billing inquiries, and facilitate conversational selling, offering a comprehensive set of solutions for next-generation customer engagement.

The amAIz platform empowers CSPs with a set of GenAI agents capable of performing a range of functions spanning BSS, OSS and network-from intelligent automation and personalized customer support to predictive interaction and advanced analytics. These agents, powered by amAIz's telco industry taxonomy and robust intent orchestration capabilities, ensure efficient, consistent experiences across customer touchpoints. Additionally, the platform leverages AWS tools to help abstract the complexity of underlying LLMs, by selecting the relevant AI models to fit latency, accuracy and cost constraints, and ensuring that the amAIz agents interact in real time and adaptively respond to customer needs.

Central to the amAIz agent experience are the NVIDIA NIM microservices, which enable real-time speech-to-speech synthesis and highly detailed digital human visualizations. NVIDIA NIM microservices built with NVIDIA Riva enhance the generative AI application experience by providing ultra-low latency for seamless speech recognition, machine translation, and expressive speech synthesis. The NIM microservice for models supporting the NVIDIA ACE suite of technologies further enriches this by supporting interactive, lifelike avatars capable of rendering subtle facial expressions and gestures, bringing human-like interaction into the digital domain.

"amAIz's integration of NVIDIA AI marks a pivotal advancement in our journey to empower CSPs with unmatched capabilities in customer engagement," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Coupling the enhancements to amAIz around intent and model orchestration with the power of NVIDIA Riva and ACE NIM microservices, we are transforming support, billing, and sales interactions into seamless, always-available experiences that align with the digital expectations of today's consumers."

"NVIDIA NIM microservices are designed to revolutionize generative AI deployment by providing robust, real-time multimodal interactions," said Christopher Penrose, Global VP of Business Development for Telco at NVIDIA. "This integration with amAIz underscores the potential of combining scalable, intelligent digital AI agents with advanced voice synthesis for exceptional customer engagement in telecom."

