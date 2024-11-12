Amdocs Management Limited: Driving Digital Disruption: Amdocs connectX Empowers Innovators to Capture New Market Opportunities in Connectivity

Platform enables brands - from influencers to operators - to create net new and market-tailored connected experiences

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced significant momentum of, and new capabilities in, its industry-leading SaaS connectX platform. These updates position Amdocs at the forefront of the MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler) and MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) market, empowering telecom and digital brands to accelerate their entry and success in new, dynamic markets.

ConnectX's latest enhancements, which span expanded brand management, extensive data analytics, generative AI-powered smart agents, and more, are designed to deliver faster time to value and market-aware offer innovation. With generative AI-enhanced processes, connectX customers can achieve improvements in net promoter score (NPS), reduce customer clicks to buy a new service, and move from offer concept to launch in as little as five minutes - helping them stay ahead of competitors and capitalize on emerging trends.

Amdocs connectX has become a cornerstone for digital brands seeking to innovate, differentiate, and rapidly launch new services. Chosen by more than a dozen digital brands, the platform's comprehensive, end-to-end capabilities have helped diverse brands achieve significant strides in their offerings, including:

AT&T leveraged connectX to streamline and expand digital brand support, deploying services with agility.

Melon Digital uses connectX to power its global MVNE platform, driving innovation in the telecom landscape. This strategic move underscores Amdocs' role in fostering new digital entrants with scalable and flexible solutions.

Rizz Wireless chose Amdocs connectX to enable a seamless mobile experience, emphasizing the platform's ability to integrate and support modern mobile services efficiently.

One of the key drivers of connectX's success is its robust ecosystem of pre-integrated partners, offering customers unparalleled choices and flexibility. From Amazon Bedrock - providing access to over 200 AI services, AKKO for bundled commerce, devices, and insurance solutions, and Ceratax for cloud-based taxation, this ecosystem offers a wide range of capabilities, enabling digital brands to tailor their solutions with one click in a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) model, enabled by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Our vision for a world connected by limitless digital experiences involves empowering diverse brands to create these seamless moments for users globally. With our latest investments in connectX, we are committed to driving ubiquitous connectivity and a digital ecosystem that serves as a catalyst for the growth of brands," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy. "We're excited to see the early momentum our platform has generated and witness the breadth of possibilities it's enabling for innovators, creators and dreamers."

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market.

