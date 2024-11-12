Amdocs Management Limited: Melon Mobile Selects Amdocs connectX to Enhance its Mobile Offerings to Customers

South African provider underlines its commitment to innovation and growth with its transformation from a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to a mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Melon Mobile has selected its cloud-based 'telco in a box' solution, connectX, to enhance the South African provider's mobile services and broaden its customer reach through the platform's robust multi-tenant capabilities.

This expanded collaboration with Amdocs highlights Melon Mobile's commitment to innovation and growth, enabling its evolution from a traditional mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to a mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) by leveraging connectX's powerful features and scalability.

Amdocs connectX, powered by AWS, equips Melon Mobile with the agility, adaptability, and comprehensive tools needed to excel in today's rapidly evolving market, providing customers with seamless interfaces, dependable connectivity, and a high-quality mobile experience. The platform's extensive, ready-to-deploy feature library will empower Melon Mobile to swiftly launch new services and support multiple MVNO brands under a single MVNE multi-tenant platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amdocs in this transformative journey," said Calvin Collet, Founder and CEO at Melon Mobile. "With Amdocs' innovative solutions, we aim to exceed customer expectations by delivering seamless mobile experiences and accelerating our growth trajectory. This collaboration empowers us to create new revenue streams, solidify our position as a key player in South Africa's mobile market, and set a new benchmark for MVNE services across the continent."

"As the MVNO market continues to expand, so too does the need for MVNE platforms to support flexible, innovative offerings," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By leveraging Amdocs connectX, Melon Mobile is well-positioned to unlock new growth opportunities while enabling unique connected experiences around the world. We remain committed to supporting Melon Mobile's journey towards becoming a market leader in MVNx enablement."

