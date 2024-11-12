Amdocs Management Limited: Japan's NTT InfraNet Extends Agreement with Amdocs to Modernize and Migrate its Core GIS Applications to the Cloud

The Collaboration will also include implementing software development lifecycle (SDLC) processes across NTT InfraNet's development ecosystem, enabling the Japanese infrastructure specialist to drive efficiency, introduce cost savings and enhance its business capabilities

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that NTT Infrastructure Network Corporation (NTT InfraNet), a Japanese information and communication infrastructure specialist in the NTT Group, has extended its collaboration with Amdocs, signing a business transformation and managed services agreement to modernize and migrate its core geographic information systems (GIS) applications to the cloud and implement software development lifecycle (SDLC) across NTT InfraNet's development ecosystem. The modernization program will enable NTT InfraNet to drive greater cost control, unlock increased efficiency and improve their business capabilities.

As part of the agreement, Amdocs will provide a comprehensive cloud platform, migrate and modernize NTT InfraNet's legacy core GIS applications to the cloud, and provide cloud security and operations services using highly automated cloud management capabilities. The transformation journey will help NTT InfraNet optimize its vendor ecosystem and improve performance while supporting future business growth.

"Moving to the cloud not only aligns with our vision of strengthening our core businesses but also initiates innovation by fully renewing our business and software development methodologies," said Takashi Kato,Member of the Board - NTT InfraNet. "Through this collaboration with Amdocs, we are envisioning a transformation in the development and operational landscapes, and a scalable, streamlined vendor ecosystem."

"Core system migration is a significant step for businesses to remain competitive, offer innovative services and unlock greater efficiency," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are pleased to extend our relationship with NTT InfraNet as they evolve their business and build future-ready development and operational foundations."

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on August 19, 2024.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com