Amdocs Management Limited: Vodafone Italy Extends and Expands Relationship with Amdocs to Modernize and Migrate its Systems to the Cloud, Improving Operational Efficiency and Empowering New Innovative Services

Following successful completion of its business support systems transformation, expansion and extension of existing agreement supports Vodafone Italy's commitment to bringing next-generation services and experiences to its customers

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a five-year extension of its strategic collaboration with Vodafone Italy. Under the new agreement, Amdocs will modernize the Italian service provider's business platform to cloud-ready and cloud-native solutions, and migrate the operator's business support systems environment to the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Designed to empower Vodafone Italy to deliver faster, high-quality and next-generation services and experiences to its customers, this new collaboration will also enable the service provider to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. As part of the project, Amdocs will also continue to support Vodafone Italy's ongoing modernization of its IT systems.

"Following the successful completion of our business support systems transformation, well executed in partnership with Amdocs, our extended collaboration, will allow us to move confidently to the cloud and introduce innovative services to the market more swiftly, enhancing the customer experience and improving time to market for new offerings," said Ignacio Garcia, Chief Information Officer at Vodafone Italy. "This shift not only supports our recent transformation efforts but also enables us to focus on a steady-state, business-as-usual operation that aligns with our growth objectives and vision for the future."

"With Vodafone Italy's vision to significantly improve customer experience and their ambitious cloud strategy, our solution - designed in close collaboration with Vodafone Italy's business and IT teams - will enable them to execute this vision with agility and at scale," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We're proud to deepen our collaboration with Vodafone Italy and look forward to playing a vital role in their cloud journey as they deliver even more unique and engaging experiences for their end users."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024, and for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on August 19, 2024.

