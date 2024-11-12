Amdocs Management Limited: Global Commercial Payments Leader Convera Selects Amdocs to Simplify Their Billing Experience and Improve Customer Satisfaction with SaaS-based Solution

Amdocs Bill Experience will provide Convera's customers with an enhanced, transparent experience while improving rapid time to market, scalability and cost efficiency

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, has selected Amdocs to simplify its customer billing, enhancing experience and time-to-market for its customers.

Convera is utilizing Amdocs SaaS-based Bill Experience, a design-led, dynamic bill presentation solution that enables easy and transparent viewing and payment of bills for customers. Seamlessly integrating into Convera's existing IT environment, Bill Experience will allow Convera to easily design, configure and change bills, significantly reducing the time-to-value for its customers. Furthermore, Bill Experience will improve the customer experience, with benefits like multi-language support, customer-specific personalization, and interactive billing experiences.

Bill Experience is part of Amdocs' Freestyle Billing, a flexible, cloud-native solution that streamlines billing for innovative monetization offerings. Powered by AI and machine learning, Freestyle Billing enables the delivery of real-time, personalized billing experiences, offering digital-savvy customers greater flexibility in choosing their preferences.

"At Convera, we measure our success based on how well we serve our customers. We help our customers navigate through the complexity of cross-border payments, which means providing an easy and transparent view of their payment activity," said Narjit Aujla, Senior Manager, Product Management at Convera. "Through our partnership with Amdocs, we are able to offer our customers a modern invoicing solution that will improve their user experience, save them time, and increase efficiency at a global scale."

"We're excited to be working with Convera, and this agreement demonstrates how Amdocs provides solutions for enterprise-scale customers beyond the telecommunications industry," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "By offering a SaaS platform with experience-led design at its core, Convera an provide a frictionless, personalized monetization approach that improves rapid time to market, business efficiencies and scalability."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

