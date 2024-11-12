Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Reports Quarterly Net Income of $1.2 million
BURLESON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Consolidated revenues of $201.7 million, a 10.7% increase over the prior year period.
Net income increased to $1.2 million, up from a $5.2 million loss in the prior year period, a significant improvement of $6.3 million.
EBITDA of $2.9 million compared to a negative $4.4 million of EBITDA in the prior year period, a significant improvement of $7.4 million.
Basic EPS improved to $0.25 compared to a negative $1.39 in the prior year period.
Dilutive EPS improved to $0.23 compared to a negative $1.39 in the prior year period.
Working capital surplus of $18.9 million compared to $8.3 million at December 31, 2023.
Year to Date 2024 Financial Highlights
Consolidated revenues of $484.7 million, compared to $555.4 million in the prior year.
Net income increased to $3.3 million, up from a $6.1 million loss in the prior year, a significant improvement of $9.3 million.
EBITDA of $6.7 million compared to an EBITDA of negative $4.2 million in the prior year, a significant improvement of $10.9 million.
Basic EPS improved to $0.74 compared to a negative $1.81 in the prior year.
Dilutive EPS improved to $0.69 compared to a negative $1.81 in the prior year.
"We are extremely pleased to report positive net income for the second consecutive quarter and record year-to-date net income, milestone achievements for the Company," said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Sadot Group. "Revenue growth in our core commodity trading business reached 11.6% year-over-year, in the latest three-month period, driven by increased transaction levels as we continued to expand our global commercial platform." The strength of our performance in the quarter and year-to-date periods reinforces our confidence in key strategies for driving growth and profitability within the nearly $2 trillion global agri-commodities market along with our commitment to delivering shareholder value."
Strategic and Operational Highlights
Completed 24 transactions of over 0.5 million metric tons of agri-commodities throughout 14 different countries during the third quarter.
Initiated trades from Sadot Brasil and Sadot Canada expanding the Company's global presence.
We are now a 100% franchise concept and have been able to reduce some overhead expenses accordingly.
Completed the sale of SuperFit foods.
Continuing due diligence with multiple parties for Pokémoto and Muscle Maker Grill.
Placed a deposit and in negotiations for the acquisition of an agricultural farming property in Indonesia.
All numbers disclosed in this report are the amounts attributable to Sadot Group Inc. and exclude the portion related to the non-controlling interests. All share based numbers are split adjusted.
Webcast Details
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time: 10:30 am EDT/ 7:30 am PDT
To register, please use the following link:
About Sadot Group Inc.
Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.
Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.
Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.
Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.
Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
$'000
$'000
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
962
1,354
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million and $0.2 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
38,333
52,920
Inventory
1,054
2,561
Assets held for sale
5,431
-
Other current assets
113,241
56,016
Total current assets
159,021
112,851
Right to use assets
137
1,284
Property and equipment, net
11,847
12,883
Goodwill
-
1,798
Intangible assets, net
-
2,833
Other non-current assets
22
46,442
Total assets
171,027
178,091
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
40,346
50,167
Notes payable, current, net of discount of $0.1 million and $0.2 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
2,808
6,531
Operating lease liability, current
22
385
Deferred revenue, current
2,161
1,229
Liabilities held for sale
2,464
-
Other current liabilities
92,283
46,270
Total current liabilities
140,084
104,582
Contract liability, non-current
-
46,048
Notes payable, non-current
-
622
Operating lease liability, non-current
117
1,027
Deferred revenue, non-current
-
1,555
Total liabilities
140,201
153,834
Equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 5,020,373 and 4,046,472 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
1
-
Additional paid-in capital
111,650
107,992
Accumulated deficit
(83,912
)
(87,179
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) / income
(180
)
8
Total Sadot Group Inc. shareholders' equity
27,559
20,821
Non-controlling interest
3,267
3,436
Total stockholders' equity
30,826
24,257
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
171,027
178,091
Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Commodity sales
200,906
179,975
480,706
547,900
Company restaurant sales, net of discounts
479
1,937
2,628
6,725
Franchise royalties and fees
321
245
1,319
767
Franchise advertising fund contributions
12
16
40
52
Other revenues
16
-
16
13
Cost of goods sold
(199,271
)
(179,268
)
(480,074
)
(544,803
)
Gross profit
2,463
2,905
4,635
10,654
Impairment of goodwill
-
(828
)
-
(828
)
Impairment of intangible assets
-
(810
)
-
(810
)
Depreciation and amortization expenses
(49
)
(443
)
(421
)
(1,517
)
Franchise advertising fund expenses
(12
)
(16
)
(40
)
(52
)
Pre-opening expenses
-
(335
)
-
(371
)
Post-closing expenses
(91
)
(60
)
(120
)
(173
)
Stock-based expenses
(1,713
)
(1,075
)
(4,430
)
(5,667
)
Sales, general and administrative expenses
(4,245
)
(3,310
)
(8,770
)
(7,175
)
Loss from operations
(3,647
)
(3,972
)
(9,146
)
(5,939
)
Other income
-
1
19
252
Interest expense, net
(1,718
)
(301
)
(2,969
)
(320
)
Change in fair value of stock-based compensation
1,001
297
2,691
1,161
Warrant modification expense
-
(958
)
-
(958
)
Gain / (loss) on fair value remeasurement
5,461
(349
)
11,995
(349
)
Gain on sale of trading securities
-
-
518
-
Income / (Loss) Before Income Tax
1,097
(5,282
)
3,108
(6,153
)
Income tax expense
(3
)
(13
)
(9
)
(18
)
Net income / (loss)
1,094
(5,295
)
3,099
(6,171
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
69
112
169
112
Net income / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc.
1,163
(5,183
)
3,268
(6,059
)
Net Income / (Loss) Per Share attributable to Sadot Group Inc.:
Basic
0.25
(1.39
)
0.74
(1.81
)
Diluted
0.23
(1.39
)
0.69
(1.81
)
Weighted-Average # of Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
4,693,351
3,742,192
4,436,065
3,344,394
Diluted
5,011,339
3,742,192
4,707,964
3,344,394
Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Net income / (loss)
1,094
(5,295
)
3,099
(6,171
)
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Foreign exchange translation adjustment
(4
)
-
(1
)
-
Unrealized loss, net of income tax
(1
)
-
(187
)
-
Total other comprehensive loss
(5
)
-
(188
)
-
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
1,089
(5,295
)
2,911
(6,171
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
69
112
169
112
Total Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Sadot Group Inc.
1,158
(5,183
)
3,080
(6,059
)
Sadot Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income / (loss)
3,099
(6,171
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Impairment of goodwill
-
828
Impairment of intangible assets
-
810
Depreciation and amortization
421
1,517
Stock-based expenses
4,430
5,667
Change in fair value of compensation
(2,691
)
(1,161
)
Warrant modification expense
-
958
Unrealized loss, net of income tax
(187
)
-
Foreign exchange translation adjustment
(1
)
-
Loss on disposal of assets
304
301
Bad debt expense
-
82
Transfer to assets held for sale
(481
)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
20,275
(61,155
)
Inventory
1,506
61
Other current assets
(57,206
)
(6,659
)
Other non-current assets
46,229
-
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(9,532
)
55,869
Other current liabilities
46,278
397
Contract liability, non-current
(46,048
)
-
Operating right to use assets and lease liabilities, net
56
(46
)
Deferred revenue
528
23
Total adjustments
3,881
(2,508
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
6,980
(8,679
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Deposit on farmland
(5,853
)
4,914
Investment from non-controlling interest
-
3,655
Purchases of property and equipment
(38
)
(12,447
)
Disposal of property and equipment
462
208
Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities
(5,429
)
(3,670
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from notes payable
4,569
7,684
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
2,153
Repayments of notes payable
(6,512
)
(4,964
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,943
)
4,873
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
(392
)
(7,476
)
Cash - beginning of period
1,354
9,898
Cash - end of period
962
2,422
Reconciliations of EBITDA and Other Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. The Company defines EBITDA as Net loss, adjusted for depreciation, amortization, interest income / (expense), and income taxes. The Company believes that EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Measures") are useful metrics for investors to understand and evaluate its operating results and ongoing profitability because they permit investors to evaluate its recurring profitability from its ongoing operating activities.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, have certain limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of its results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with its definitions of any of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because some issuers calculate certain of the Non-GAAP Measures differently or not at all, limiting their usefulness as direct comparative measures.
The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA from the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Net loss, and the calculations of the Net loss margin and EBITDA Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Net income / (loss)
1,094
(5,295
)
3,099
(6,171
)
Adjustments to EBITDA:
Depreciation and amortization expenses
49
443
421
1,517
Interest (income) / expense, net
1,718
301
2,969
320
Income tax expense
3
13
9
18
EBITDA
2,864
(4,538
)
6,498
(4,316
)
EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
69
112
169
112
EBITDA attributable to Sadot Group Inc.
2,933
(4,426
)
6,667
(4,204
)
Gross Profit
2,463
2,905
4,635
10,654
Gross Profit attributable to Sadot Group Inc.
2,532
3,017
4,804
10,766
Net income / (loss) margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc.
0.5
%
(2.9)
%
0.6
%
(1.1)
%
EBITDA margin attributable to Sadot Group Inc.
1.5
%
(2.4)
%
1.4
%
(0.8)
%
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
