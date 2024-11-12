Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Evolves Industry-Leading MarketONE Platform, Celebrates Growth Milestone

SaaS marketplace platform provides communications service providers and merchants with robust new capabilities, and enables subscriber growth with diversified digital services

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced enhanced capabilities in its MarketONE platform (also known as Amdocs Subscription Marketplace), delivering new features that empower communications service providers (CSPs) to offer more personalized, flexible, and seamless experiences to their customers. The cloud-native SaaS platform, which enables frictionless OTT and digital consumer services experience and monetization, offers a unique ability for CSPs to grow wallet share with customers, improve retention, and capture new revenue opportunities. The continued growth of the platform is marked by:

In addition to adoption by several large, tier-1 CSPs in the US and UK, MarketONE has seen a continued, steady expansion across the globe:

A1 Group , optimizing its subscription experience for non-telco services

Hubbl in Australia, deploying Amdocs to deliver a seamless user experience

Virgin Media O2 , enhancing its offering of streaming services

A1 Telekom Austria , redefining its subscription management experience

AT&T Mexico, accelerating partner integration and enriching customer journeys

Analyst recognition for its benefits to CSPs and partners alike:

OMDIA : "Amdocs MarketONE delivers value beyond aggregation. It enables the technical and commercial integrations between service providers and pre-integrated certified partner services, reducing the effort and time to market for both."

STL Partners: "Amdocs' solution helps improve subscription management for consumers whilst delivering a high user experience. Amdocs also enables telcos to offer [any of] the three commercial models we identified, offering increased flexibility."

New capabilities that enabled improved experiences:

Enhanced personalization capabilities : CSPs can now deliver superior self-service experiences with advanced personalization options tailored to individual customer preferences.

Plan change flexibility : Simplified processes for plan upgrades, downgrades, and cancellations, ensuring effortless customer journeys and improved satisfaction.

Enhanced eligibility management and offer personalization : The platform now features improved tools for managing customer eligibility and delivering targeted, personalized offers.

Federated identity capabilities : Seamless authentication and authorization processes have been introduced, enhancing user security and providing a frictionless multi-service experience.

Expanded pre-integrated partner ecosystem: Now includes 9 of the top 10 entertainment streaming services.

A subscriber growth milestone:

MarketONE's continued expansion has been underscored by a significant milestone: reaching more than 50% annualized growth with adoption by millions of subscribers in 2024. This noteworthy pace of growth demonstrates the platform's scalability, and the trust placed in it by leading CSPs and merchants worldwide.

"Our commitment to innovation - including our continued work with AWS - and customer-centric development has been key to the success of our MarketONE platform," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "These enhancements allow CSPs to easily tap into a wide library of ecosystem partners, deliver richer experiences and manage complex subscription models effortlessly, empowering them to meet evolving market demands and exceed customer expectations."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

