Third Quarter revenue at the low-end of guidance and EBITDA above the high-end of guidance

International Local revenue declined 13%. Excluding Italy, International Local revenue declined 2%

100% of North America mobile web and desktop traffic on our new front-end platform

Announces $197 million financing transaction

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted an updated presentation on its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

"Despite some challenges, I'm optimistic about our future. The progress we've made in transforming our platform and enhancing our customer experience is laying the groundwork for sustainable growth," said Dusan Senkypl, Chief Executive Officer of Groupon. "Our International Local business is showing promising signs, and the positive response to our new features like gifting and video content reinforces our belief that we're on the right path. We've seen significant progress in marketplace understanding and in how we operate our sales channels. We're committed to continuous improvement and innovation, and I believe the best is yet to come for our company."

The third quarter 2024 earnings materials are posted on Groupon's Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

