Sensiba LLP Named to Vault Top 150 Internships List

Sensiba LLP, a leading U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, has been named to Vault's prestigious 2025 Top 150 Internships list.

Sensiba ranked 14th among participating accounting firms in the survey of almost 20,000 interns from nearly 300 companies. The firm also ranked 45th among all companies and was 31st for overall diversity.

The Vault list recognizes Sensiba's ongoing commitment to providing educational and work experience opportunities to students interested in accounting. Sensiba's internships offer flexible opportunities to obtain on-the-job experience within various specialties and industry groups.

"Our interns are core to promoting our growth as a firm, and we have a strong sense of responsibility to promote opportunities in the accounting profession to build our talent pipeline," said Managing Partner John D. Sensiba. "It's vital that we provide and improve opportunities for students, and that we help promote diversity within accounting."

"We've designed our internships to provide a holistic look at the accounting profession that includes hands-on experience with the technical details of auditing and tax, but also professional development opportunities for the students' whole selves," said Ricardo Soria, Talent Acquisition Manager at Sensiba.

During Sensiba's internship program, students shadow our professionals, complete research, and learn firsthand what to expect from an accounting career. The program also identifies candidates who could be a good fit to join Sensiba as associates after graduation.

"Our interns come to us as eager students, and we help them develop into eager professionals," Soria said.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As an independent member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

