Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 23:14 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sensiba LLP Named to Vault Top 150 Internships List

Finanznachrichten News

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Sensiba LLP, a leading U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, has been named to Vault's prestigious 2025 Top 150 Internships list.

Sensiba ranked 14th among participating accounting firms in the survey of almost 20,000 interns from nearly 300 companies. The firm also ranked 45th among all companies and was 31st for overall diversity.

The Vault list recognizes Sensiba's ongoing commitment to providing educational and work experience opportunities to students interested in accounting. Sensiba's internships offer flexible opportunities to obtain on-the-job experience within various specialties and industry groups.

"Our interns are core to promoting our growth as a firm, and we have a strong sense of responsibility to promote opportunities in the accounting profession to build our talent pipeline," said Managing Partner John D. Sensiba. "It's vital that we provide and improve opportunities for students, and that we help promote diversity within accounting."

"We've designed our internships to provide a holistic look at the accounting profession that includes hands-on experience with the technical details of auditing and tax, but also professional development opportunities for the students' whole selves," said Ricardo Soria, Talent Acquisition Manager at Sensiba.

During Sensiba's internship program, students shadow our professionals, complete research, and learn firsthand what to expect from an accounting career. The program also identifies candidates who could be a good fit to join Sensiba as associates after graduation.

"Our interns come to us as eager students, and we help them develop into eager professionals," Soria said.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As an independent member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

Contact:
Marc Stevens, Brand & Communications Manager
925-271-8700 x7166
mstevens@sensiba.com

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.