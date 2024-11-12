Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 23:14 Uhr
AZ Mobility is Now EZmobility Direct, Signaling a New Era in Mobility Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / AZ Mobility, one of the country's leading names in online wheelchair-accessible vehicle sales, is thrilled to announce its evolution into EZmobility Direct. This new name represents our commitment to delivering quality mobility solutions to our clients across the United States in a convenient and reliable way.

EZmobility Direct Logo

EZmobility Direct Logo

Effective November 12, AZ Mobility will begin operating under the name EZmobility Direct, signifying not only a change in our brand identity but also a strengthening of our core services that will better meet the needs of our clients.

While our name may have changed, our mission has not. We will continue to serve as a one-stop resource for our clients to help them find quality accessible vehicles at affordable prices. With flexible financing options, a 5-day money-back guarantee and vehicle delivery available anywhere in the United States, we're here to support our clients at every point in their purchasing process.

Alongside the name change, our official website URL will become www.ezmobilitydirect.com, going live on November 12. Visitors to the original site at www.azmobility.com will be redirected to the new website, where they will find an improved user experience along with the continued client support they have come to expect from the AZ Mobility team.

We want to reassure our clients that despite these changes, our dedication to providing exceptional service and innovative mobility solutions remains the same. Our evolution into EZmobility Direct empowers us to serve you better, and we are excited to support you, stronger than ever.

About EZmobility Direct

EZmobility Direct has been at the forefront in online vehicle sales since 2001, making it easy to purchase quality pre-owned wheelchair-accessible vans and SUVs at affordable prices, with nationwide delivery. Our team of experts is committed to supporting our clients throughout every stage of the buying process. From helping you choose the right vehicle for your personal or commercial needs, to providing a range of financing options, we provide a seamless experience. Learn more about EZmobility Direct at www.ezmobilitydirect.com.

Contact Information

Kelly Stobie
Internal Communications & Public Relations Manager
kelly.stobie@mobilityworks.com
234-200-1381

SOURCE: EZmobility Direct

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
