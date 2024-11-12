Vior, Inc.: Vior Announces Closing of C$4.9m Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

(TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF) and (FRANKFURT:VL51) ("Vior" or the "Corporation"),is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of 16,829,049 flow-through common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.29 per share (the "Offering"), for gross proceeds to the Corporation of $4,880,424.

Vior will use the Offering proceeds to fund qualified exploration expenditures on its Quebec gold properties. In connection with the Offering, Vior has paid cash finder's fees of $84,924 to arm's length third parties.

The Offering was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Accordingly, the securities issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day, expiring on March 13, 2025, pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 - Resale Restrictions and Regulation 45-102 - Resale of Securities and the certificates or DRS advices representing such securities bear a legend to that effect.

Insiders have participated in the Offering and were issued 1,500,000 flow-through common shares, for total gross proceeds of $435,000. These participations in the Offering are a "related party transaction" as defined in Regulation 61-101, and are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Regulation 61-101") in accordance with Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101. The exemption is based on the fact that neither the fair market value of the private placement, nor the consideration paid by such Insiders exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation.

About Vior Inc.

Vior is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality mineral projects in the proven and favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral projects.

Vior is rapidly advancing its flagship Belleterre Gold Project with the strategic support of Osisko Mining Inc. (now Windfall Mining Group Inc., pursuant to the completion of its acquisition via a plan of arrangement transaction announced by Osisko Mining Inc. on October 25, 2024). The Belleterre Gold Project is a promising district-scale project that includes Quebec's past-producing high-grade Belleterre gold mine. Vior has conducted extensive surface and compilation exploration at the Belleterre Project and is currently executing on a?+60,000 metre drill program. Vior is also actively developing its promising Skyfall Project in partnership with SOQUEM Inc., and several other projects with multi-mineral potential.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration program, and the approval from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions originally filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. (the previous owner of the two mining concessions). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MRNF to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by the Corporation, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

