WKN: A0X89S | ISIN: US4967191051
NASDAQ
12.11.24
21:58 Uhr
11,880 US-Dollar
-0,380
-3,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 23:38 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Reports Record Profitability and Growth

Finanznachrichten News

Raises 2024 and 2025 Guidance

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company will hold its third quarter 2024 financial results conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

% Change

Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2

$

64,170

$

46,026

39.4

%

$

162,063

$

129,665

25.0

%

Net combined ratio

72.0

%

110.2

%

(38.2) pts

80.7

%

110.7

%

(30.0) pts

Net Income/(Loss)

$

6,978

$

(3,538

)

NM

$

12,920

$

(9,114

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic

$

0.61

$

(0.33

)

NM

$

1.16

$

(0.85

)

NM

Return on equity - annualized

55.6

%

(48.3

%)

103.8 pts

36.6

%

(38.8

%)

75.3 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone Companies, Inc., stated, "In the third quarter of 2024, we delivered the highest level of income since Kingstone Insurance Company was acquired by Kingstone Companies in 2009, coupled with record-breaking premiums written. The simultaneous achievement of these milestones is remarkable, driven in large part by the strength of our team, as well as the favorable market conditions that emerged just months ago. The timing could not have been more advantageous for Kingstone.

Core business direct premiums written increased by 39% and 25% during the quarter and year-to-date, respectively. Our objective has always been, and will continue to be, profitable growth. We are managing our new business growth in a deliberate and strategic manner to ensure that we maintain our strong profitability.

Our net combined ratio improved by 38.2 percentage points to 72.0% compared to the third quarter of the prior year, primarily driven by lower frequency and severity of claims due to risk selection in our Select product, the reduction in our non-core business and our disciplined underwriting approach. Contributing further to our profitability, severe weather conditions within our footprint were limited, adding only 1.7% to our loss ratio, which was more than offset by favorable prior year reserve development of 1.9%. Our expense ratio was 33%, representing an increase of 1.3 percentage points from the prior year's third quarter, primarily driven by higher bonus and contingent commission for our talented employees and producers, based on the strong underwriting performance we achieved.

Ms. Golden concluded, "With most of the year behind us and strong visibility into the fourth quarter, we are raising both our full-year 2024 and 2025 guidance. We have successfully executed our strategy and delivered meaningful, sustainable value for our shareholders. Moving forward, our priority remains maximizing value for our shareholders and ensuring the long-term success of the company.

Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

For 2024, the Company's current full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $128million, and are as follows:

Guidance Metrics

2024 - Current

2024 - Previous

Core Business2 direct premiums written growth

25% to 35%

25% to 35%

Combined ratio

79% to 83%

84% to 88%

Net income per share - basic*

$1.40 to $1.70

$1.00 to $1.30

Return on equity

32% to 36%

26% to 34%

For 2025, the Company's full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $165 million, and are as follows:

Guidance Metrics

2025 - Current

2025 - Previous

Core Business2 direct premiums written growth

15% to 25%

15% to 25%

Combined ratio

82% to 86%

85% to 89%

Net income per share - basic*

$1.60 to $2.00

$1.20 to $1.60

Return on equity

24% to 32%

22% to 30%

*Previous guidance was presented on a diluted shares basis, while current guidance is presented on a basic share basis.

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

% Change

Direct premiums written1

$

66,627

$

51,992

28.1

%

$

169,447

$

147,237

15.1

%

Net premiums earned

$

33,407

$

27,938

19.6

%

$

92,531

$

85,701

8.0

%

Net investment income

$

1,650

$

1,444

14.3

%

$

4,917

$

4,437

10.8

%

Net gain/(loss) on investments

$

827

$

(824

)

NM

$

1,319

$

598

120.6

%

Underlying loss ratio1

39.2

%

70.8

%

(31.6) pts

47.9

%

69.2

%

(21.3) pts

Net development of prior year losses

(1.9

%)

0.0

%

(1.9) pts

(1.8

%)

0.0

%

(1.8) pts

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1

37.3

%

70.8

%

(33.5) pts

46.1

%

69.2

%

(23.1) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1

1.7

%

7.7

%

(6.0) pts

2.7

%

8.5

%

(5.8) pts

Net loss ratio

39.0

%

78.5

%

(39.5) pts

48.8

%

77.7

%

(28.9) pts

Net underwriting expense ratio

33.0

%

31.7

%

1.3 pts

31.9

%

33.0

%

(1.1) pts

Net combined ratio

72.0

%

110.2

%

(38.2) pts

80.7

%

110.7

%

(30.0) pts

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

10,433

$

(1,635

)

NM

$

21,212

$

(5,893

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss)

$

6,978

$

(3,538

)

NM

$

12,920

$

(9,114

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic

$

0.61

$

(0.33

)

NM

$

1.16

$

(0.85

)

NM

Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted

$

0.55

$

(0.33

)

NM

$

1.05

$

(0.85

)

NM

Return on equity - annualized

55.6

%

(48.3

%)

NM

36.6

%

(38.8

%)

NM

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

$

3,584

$

(2,226

)

NM

$

3,234

$

(1,161

)

NM

Operating net income/(loss)1

$

6,325

$

(2,886

)

NM

$

11,878

$

(9,586

)

NM

Operating net income/(loss) per share - basic1

$

0.55

$

(0.27

)

NM

$

1.07

$

(0.89

)

NM

Operating net income/(loss) per share - diluted1

$

0.50

$

(0.27

)

NM

$

0.97

$

(0.89

)

NM

Operating return on equity1

12.6

%

(9.8

%)

NM

25.2

%

(30.6

%)

NM

Operating return on equity1 - annualized

50.4

%

(39.4

%)

NM

33.6

%

(40.8

%)

NM

Book value per share - diluted

4.58

$

2.16

112.3

%

Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI

5.28

$

3.55

48.6%

NM = Not Meaningful

Core Business Results (New York Only)

The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Results (New York Only)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

64,170

$

46,026

39.4

%

$

162,063

$

129,665

25.0

%

Net premiums earned

$

31,407

$

24,388

28.8

%

$

86,468

$

73,606

17.5

%

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

36.6

%

64.7

%

(28.1) pts

44.7

%

64.4

%

(19.6) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3

1.2

%

7.4

%

(6.2) pts

1.9

%

5.4

%

(3.6) pts

Net loss ratio3

37.8

%

72.1

%

(34.3) pts

46.6

%

69.8

%

(23.2) pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

2,457

$

5,966

(58.8

%)

$

7,384

$

17,572

(58.0

%)

Net premiums earned

$

2,000

$

3,550

(43.7

%)

$

6,063

$

12,095

(49.9

%)

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3

47.5

%

112.5

%

(65.0) pts

65.7

%

98.5

%

(32.7) pts

Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3

10.8

%

10.3

%

0.5 pts

13.9

%

27.1

%

(13.2) pts

Net loss ratio3

58.2

%

122.8

%

(64.5) pts

79.6

%

125.5

%

(45.9) pts

Premium and Policy Trends

($ in thousands)

September 30, 2024

Sequential Change

June 30, 2024

Sequential Change

March 31, 2024

Sequential Change

December 31, 2023

Core Business2

Direct premiums written1, 3

$

64,170

25.1&

$

51,306

10.1%

$

46,587

(0.9)%

$

47,027

Policies in force

69,347

3.6%

66,934

(0.1)%

66,991

(0.9)%

67,575

Non-Core Business2

Direct premiums written1,3

$

2,457

12.2%

$

2,190

(20.0)%

$

2,738

(53.7)%

$

5,911

Policies in force

5,540

(24.2)%

7,306

(19.5)%

9,080

(16.1)%

10,823

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.

3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios is represented by direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratio, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

Conference Call Details

Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
To participate please dial:
U.S. toll free 1-877-423-9820
International 1-201-493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference call can also be accessed via webcast in the "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations" tab of the Company's website or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2023 was the 15th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Investor Relations Contact:

Karin Daly
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
kdaly@equityny.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of November 12, 2024 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2024 and 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2024 and 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

  • the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

  • risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

  • risks related to our indebtedness due on June 30, 2026, including due to the need to comply with certain financial covenants and limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

  • adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

  • the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

  • the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

  • the credit risk of our reinsurers;

  • the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

  • the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

  • risks related to the limited market area of our business;

  • risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

  • legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

  • limitations with regard to our ability to pay dividends;

  • the effects of competition in our market areas;

  • our reliance on certain key personnel;

  • risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

  • our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock- based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income (loss) divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

%

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation:

Direct premiums written

$

66,627

$

51,992

28.1

%

$

169,447

$

147,237

15.1

%

Ceded written premiums1

(46,081

)

(48,317

)

(4.6

)%

(69,381

)

(75,964

)

(8.7

)%

Net premiums written

20,545

3,675

459.0

%

100,065

71,273

40.4

%

Change in unearned premiums

12,862

24,263

(47.0

)%

(7,535

)

14,428

(152.2

)%

Net premiums earned

$

33,407

$

27,938

19.6

%

$

92,531

$

85,701

8.0

%

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

1 Net premiums written balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

%

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

6,978

$

(3,538

)

NM

$

12,920

$

(9,114

)

NM

Interest expense

901

989

(8.9

)%

2,884

3,005

(4.0

)%

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,106

(859

)

NM

3,689

(2,149

)

NM

Depreciation and amortization

619

741

(16.5

)%

1,836

2,328

(21.1

)%

EBITDA

10,604

(2,667

)

NM

21,329

(5,931

)

NM

Loss on extinguishment of debt

297

-

NM

297

-

NM

Net (gain) loss on investments

(827

)

824

NM

(1,319

)

(598

)

120.6

%

Stock-based compensation

359

207

73.4

%

906

636

42.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

10,433

$

(1,635

)

NM

$

21,212

$

(5,893

)

NM

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share to basic operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic loss per common share

Amount

Basic income per common share

Amount

Basic loss per common share

(000's except per common share amounts and percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Basic Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

6,978

$

0.61

$

(3,538

)

$

(0.33

)

$

12,920

$

1.16

$

(9,114

)

$

(0.85

)

Net (gain) loss on investments

(827

)

824

(1,319

)

(598

)

Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss

(174

)

173

(277

)

(126

)

Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes

(653

)

(0.06

)

651

0.06

(1,042

)

(0.09

)

(472

)

(0.04

)

Operating net income (loss)

$

6,325

$

0.55

$

(2,886

)

$

(0.27

)

$

11,878

$

1.07

$

(9,586

)

$

(0.89

)

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

11,404,360

10,756,156

11,142,043

10,754,709

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share to diluted operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted loss per common share

Amount

Diluted income per common share

Amount

Diluted loss per common share

(000's except per common share amounts and percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

6,978

$

0.55

$

(3,538

)

$

(0.33

)

$

12,920

$

1.05

$

(9,114

)

$

(0.85

)

Net (gain) loss on investments

(827

)

824

(1,319

)

(598

)

Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss

(174

)

173

(277

)

(126

)

Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes

(653

)

(0.05

)

651

0.06

(1,042

)

(0.09

)

(472

)

(0.04

)

Operating net income (loss)

$

6,325

$

0.50

$

(2,886

)

$

(0.27

)

$

11,878

$

0.97

$

(9,586

)

$

(0.89

)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

12,581,128

10,756,156

12,249,576

10,754,709

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

%

%

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(000's except percentages)

Operating Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

6,978

$

(3,538

)

NM

$

12,920

$

(9,114

)

NM

Net (gain) loss on investments

(827

)

824

NM

(1,319

)

(598

)

(120.6

%)

Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss

(174

)

173

NM

(277

)

(126

)

(119.8

%)

Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes

(653

)

651

NM

(1,042

)

(472

)

(120.8

%)

Operating net income (loss)

$

6,325

$

(2,886

)

NM

$

11,878

$

(9,586

)

NM

Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation:

Net income (loss)

$

6,978

$

(3,538

)

NM

$

12,920

$

(9,114

)

NM

Average equity

$

50,236

$

29,307

71.4

%

$

47,087

$

31,349

50.2

%

Return on equity

13.9

%

(12.1

%)

NM

27.4

%

(29.1

%)

NM

Return on equity - annualized

55.6

%

(48.3

%)

NM

36.6

%

(38.8

%)

NM

Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes

$

(653

)

$

651

NM

$

(1,042

)

$

(472

)

(120.8

%)

Average equity

$

50,236

$

29,307

71.4

%

$

47,087

$

31,349

50.2

%

Effect of net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes, on return on equity

(1.3

%)

2.2

%

NM

(2.2

%)

(1.5

%)

(47.0

%)

Operating net income (loss)

$

6,325

$

(2,886

)

NM

$

11,878

$

(9,586

)

NM

Operating net income (loss) - annualized

$

25,300

$

(11,544

)

NM

$

15,837

$

(12,781

)

NM

Average equity

$

50,236

$

29,307

71.4

%

$

47,087

$

31,349

50.2

%

Operating return on equity

12.6

%

(9.8

%)

NM

25.2

%

(30.6

%)

NM

Operating return on equity - annualized

50.4

%

(39.4

%)

NM

33.6

%

(40.8

%)

NM

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio, the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and the catastrophe loss ratio to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

Percentage Point Change

2024

2023

Percentage Point Change

Loss Ratio Reconciliation:

Underlying Loss Ratio

39.2

%

70.8

%

(31.6)

pts

47.9

%

69.2

%

(21.3)

pts

Effect of prior-year reserve development

(1.9

%)

0.0

%

(1.9)

pts

(1.8

%)

0.0

%

(1.8)

pts

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes

37.3

%

70.8

%

(33.5)

pts

46.1

%

69.2

%

(23.1)

pts

Effect of catastrophes

1.7

%

7.7

%

(6.0)

pts

2.7

%

8.5

%

(5.8)

pts

Net loss ratio

39.0

%

78.5

%

(39.5)

pts

48.8

%

77.7

%

(28.9)

pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

Assets

Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$6,278,968 at September 30, 2024 and $6,106,148 at December 31, 2023)

$

7,048,662

$

7,052,541

Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$176,904,251 at September 30, 2024 and $164,460,942 at December 31, 2023)

165,458,345

148,920,797

Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,527,554 at September 30, 2024 and

$17,986,783 at December 31, 2023)

11,280,228

14,762,340

Other investments

4,299,178

3,897,150

Total investments

188,086,413

174,632,828

Cash and cash equivalents

33,760,798

8,976,998

Premiums receivable, net

17,601,417

13,604,808

Reinsurance receivables, net

65,746,827

75,593,912

Deferred policy acquisition costs

21,852,365

19,802,564

Intangible assets

500,000

500,000

Property and equipment, net

9,299,163

9,395,697

Deferred income taxes, net

6,002,833

10,551,819

Other assets

4,144,585

4,574,584

Total assets

$

346,994,401

$

317,633,210

Liabilities

Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$

116,842,451

$

121,817,862

Unearned premiums

119,974,779

105,621,538

Advance premiums

5,307,223

3,797,590

Reinsurance balances payable

9,866,555

12,837,140

Deferred ceding commission revenue

10,286,093

9,460,865

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

7,749,981

4,350,546

Debt, net (current $856,605 and long-term $16,440,982 at September 30, 2024,
current $19,580,109 and long-term $5,663,421 at December 31, 2023)

17,297,587

25,243,530

Total liabilities

287,324,669

283,129,071

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 13,818,950 shares

at September 30, 2024 and 12,248,313 shares at December 31, 2023; outstanding

12,312,296 shares at September 30, 2024 and 10,776,907 shares at December 31, 2023

138,190

122,483

Capital in excess of par

84,334,037

75,338,010

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,040,113

)

(12,274,563

)

Accumulated deficit

(10,194,549

)

(23,114,310

)

65,237,565

40,071,620

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,506,654 shares at September 30, 2024

and December 31, 2023

(5,567,833

)

(5,567,481

)

Total stockholders' equity

59,669,732

34,504,139

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

346,994,401

$

317,633,210

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

Net premiums earned

$

33,407,194

$

27,938,318

$

92,530,708

$

85,701,467

Ceding commission revenue

4,741,676

5,536,327

13,870,748

16,393,944

Net investment income

1,649,673

1,444,360

4,917,129

4,437,208

Net gains (losses) on investments

826,522

(824,370

)

1,319,307

597,643

Other income

146,663

142,036

401,128

454,160

Total revenues

40,771,728

34,236,671

113,039,020

107,584,422

Expenses

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

13,027,597

21,932,453

45,125,492

66,552,565

Commission expense

9,004,254

8,210,430

25,088,546

25,221,374

Other underwriting expenses

6,894,590

6,318,625

18,675,720

19,873,882

Other operating expenses

1,241,572

441,963

2,820,620

1,868,011

Depreciation and amortization

619,056

741,059

1,835,503

2,327,691

Interest expense

900,583

988,699

2,884,181

3,004,564

Total expenses

31,687,652

38,633,229

96,430,062

118,848,087

Income (loss) from operations before taxes

9,084,076

(4,396,558

)

16,608,958

(11,263,665

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,105,931

(858,987

)

3,689,197

(2,149,367

)

Net income (loss)

6,978,145

(3,537,571

)

12,919,761

(9,114,298

)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Gross change in unrealized gains (losses)

on available-for-sale-securities

4,533,334

(2,821,785

)

4,082,771

(1,486,887

)

Reclassification adjustment for net realized

losses included in net income (loss)

3,939

4,181

11,468

17,201

Net change in unrealized gains (losses),

on available-for-sale-securities

4,537,273

(2,817,604

)

4,094,239

(1,469,686

)

Income tax (expense) benefit related to items

of other comprehensive income (loss)

(952,827

)

591,697

(859,789

)

308,635

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

3,584,446

(2,225,907

)

3,234,450

(1,161,051

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

10,562,591

$

(5,763,478

)

$

16,154,211

$

(10,275,349

)

Earnings (loss) per common share:

Basic

$

0.61

$

(0.33

)

$

1.16

$

(0.85

)

Diluted

$

0.55

$

(0.33

)

$

1.05

$

(0.85

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

11,404,360

10,756,156

11,142,043

10,754,709

Diluted

12,581,128

10,756,156

12,249,576

10,754,709

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Accumulated

Capital

Other

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

in Excess

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Treasury Stock



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

of Par

Loss

Deficit

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, July 1, 2023

-

-

12,227,562

$

122,275

$

74,946,685

$

(14,893,572

)

$

(22,522,691

)

$

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

32,085,216

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

207,123

-

-

-

-

207,123

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,537,571

)

-

-

(3,537,571

)

Change in unrealized losses on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(2,225,907

)

-

-

-

(2,225,907

)

Balance, September 30, 2023

-

-

12,227,562

$

122,275

$

75,153,808

$

(17,119,479

)

$

(26,060,262

)

$

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

26,528,861

Accumulated

Capital

Other

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

in Excess

Comprehensive

Accumulated

Treasury Stock

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

of Par

Loss

Deficit

Shares

Amount

Total

Balance, July 1, 2024

-

-

12,536,129

$

125,361

$

76,042,147

$

(12,624,559

)

$

(17,172,694

)

$

1,471,406

$

(5,567,481

)

$

40,802,774

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

359,170

-

-

-

-

359,170

Vesting of restricted stock awards

-

-

211,391

2,114

(2,114

)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares deducted from restricted stock

awards for payment of withholding taxes

-

-

(106,687

)

(1,067

)

(951,644

)

-

-

-

-

(952,711

)

Exercise of stock options

-

-

37,959

380

(28

)

-

-

35,248

(352

)

-

Exercise of warrants

-

-

60,557

606

(606

)

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of common stock, net of

offering costs of $259,285

-

-

1,079,601

10,796

8,887,112

-

-

-

-

8,897,908

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,978,145

-

-

6,978,145

Change in unrealized gains on available-

for-sale securities, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

3,584,446

-

-

-

3,584,446

Balance, September 30, 2024

-

-

13,818,950

$

138,190

$

84,334,037

$

(9,040,113

)

$

(10,194,549

)

$

1,506,654

$

(5,567,833

)

$

59,669,732

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
