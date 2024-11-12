Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Reports Record Profitability and Growth

Raises 2024 and 2025 Guidance

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company will hold its third quarter 2024 financial results conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Key Financial and Operational Highlights Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 % Change Direct premiums written1 - Core Business2 $ 64,170 $ 46,026 39.4 % $ 162,063 $ 129,665 25.0 % Net combined ratio 72.0 % 110.2 % (38.2) pts 80.7 % 110.7 % (30.0) pts Net Income/(Loss) $ 6,978 $ (3,538 ) NM $ 12,920 $ (9,114 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic $ 0.61 $ (0.33 ) NM $ 1.16 $ (0.85 ) NM Return on equity - annualized 55.6 % (48.3 %) 103.8 pts 36.6 % (38.8 %) 75.3 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone Companies, Inc., stated, "In the third quarter of 2024, we delivered the highest level of income since Kingstone Insurance Company was acquired by Kingstone Companies in 2009, coupled with record-breaking premiums written. The simultaneous achievement of these milestones is remarkable, driven in large part by the strength of our team, as well as the favorable market conditions that emerged just months ago. The timing could not have been more advantageous for Kingstone.

Core business direct premiums written increased by 39% and 25% during the quarter and year-to-date, respectively. Our objective has always been, and will continue to be, profitable growth. We are managing our new business growth in a deliberate and strategic manner to ensure that we maintain our strong profitability.

Our net combined ratio improved by 38.2 percentage points to 72.0% compared to the third quarter of the prior year, primarily driven by lower frequency and severity of claims due to risk selection in our Select product, the reduction in our non-core business and our disciplined underwriting approach. Contributing further to our profitability, severe weather conditions within our footprint were limited, adding only 1.7% to our loss ratio, which was more than offset by favorable prior year reserve development of 1.9%. Our expense ratio was 33%, representing an increase of 1.3 percentage points from the prior year's third quarter, primarily driven by higher bonus and contingent commission for our talented employees and producers, based on the strong underwriting performance we achieved.

Ms. Golden concluded, "With most of the year behind us and strong visibility into the fourth quarter, we are raising both our full-year 2024 and 2025 guidance. We have successfully executed our strategy and delivered meaningful, sustainable value for our shareholders. Moving forward, our priority remains maximizing value for our shareholders and ensuring the long-term success of the company.

Guidance (see "Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements" below)

For 2024, the Company's current full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $128million, and are as follows:

Guidance Metrics 2024 - Current 2024 - Previous Core Business2 direct premiums written growth 25% to 35% 25% to 35% Combined ratio 79% to 83% 84% to 88% Net income per share - basic* $1.40 to $1.70 $1.00 to $1.30 Return on equity 32% to 36% 26% to 34%

For 2025, the Company's full year expectations are calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $165 million, and are as follows:

Guidance Metrics 2025 - Current 2025 - Previous Core Business2 direct premiums written growth 15% to 25% 15% to 25% Combined ratio 82% to 86% 85% to 89% Net income per share - basic* $1.60 to $2.00 $1.20 to $1.60 Return on equity 24% to 32% 22% to 30%

*Previous guidance was presented on a diluted shares basis, while current guidance is presented on a basic share basis.

Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 % Change Direct premiums written1 $ 66,627 $ 51,992 28.1 % $ 169,447 $ 147,237 15.1 % Net premiums earned $ 33,407 $ 27,938 19.6 % $ 92,531 $ 85,701 8.0 % Net investment income $ 1,650 $ 1,444 14.3 % $ 4,917 $ 4,437 10.8 % Net gain/(loss) on investments $ 827 $ (824 ) NM $ 1,319 $ 598 120.6 % Underlying loss ratio1 39.2 % 70.8 % (31.6) pts 47.9 % 69.2 % (21.3) pts Net development of prior year losses (1.9 %) 0.0 % (1.9) pts (1.8 %) 0.0 % (1.8) pts Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1 37.3 % 70.8 % (33.5) pts 46.1 % 69.2 % (23.1) pts Catastrophe loss ratio1 1.7 % 7.7 % (6.0) pts 2.7 % 8.5 % (5.8) pts Net loss ratio 39.0 % 78.5 % (39.5) pts 48.8 % 77.7 % (28.9) pts Net underwriting expense ratio 33.0 % 31.7 % 1.3 pts 31.9 % 33.0 % (1.1) pts Net combined ratio 72.0 % 110.2 % (38.2) pts 80.7 % 110.7 % (30.0) pts Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 10,433 $ (1,635 ) NM $ 21,212 $ (5,893 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) $ 6,978 $ (3,538 ) NM $ 12,920 $ (9,114 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) per share - basic $ 0.61 $ (0.33 ) NM $ 1.16 $ (0.85 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.55 $ (0.33 ) NM $ 1.05 $ (0.85 ) NM Return on equity - annualized 55.6 % (48.3 %) NM 36.6 % (38.8 %) NM Other comprehensive income/(loss) $ 3,584 $ (2,226 ) NM $ 3,234 $ (1,161 ) NM Operating net income/(loss)1 $ 6,325 $ (2,886 ) NM $ 11,878 $ (9,586 ) NM Operating net income/(loss) per share - basic1 $ 0.55 $ (0.27 ) NM $ 1.07 $ (0.89 ) NM Operating net income/(loss) per share - diluted1 $ 0.50 $ (0.27 ) NM $ 0.97 $ (0.89 ) NM Operating return on equity1 12.6 % (9.8 %) NM 25.2 % (30.6 %) NM Operating return on equity1 - annualized 50.4 % (39.4 %) NM 33.6 % (40.8 %) NM Book value per share - diluted 4.58 $ 2.16 112.3 % Book value per share - diluted excluding AOCI 5.28 $ 3.55 48.6%

NM = Not Meaningful

Core Business Results (New York Only)

The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Results (New York Only) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 64,170 $ 46,026 39.4 % $ 162,063 $ 129,665 25.0 % Net premiums earned $ 31,407 $ 24,388 28.8 % $ 86,468 $ 73,606 17.5 % Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3 36.6 % 64.7 % (28.1) pts 44.7 % 64.4 % (19.6) pts Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3 1.2 % 7.4 % (6.2) pts 1.9 % 5.4 % (3.6) pts Net loss ratio3 37.8 % 72.1 % (34.3) pts 46.6 % 69.8 % (23.2) pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

The Company has been aggressively reducing policy count in the Non-Core Business, subject to regulatory requirements.

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 2,457 $ 5,966 (58.8 %) $ 7,384 $ 17,572 (58.0 %) Net premiums earned $ 2,000 $ 3,550 (43.7 %) $ 6,063 $ 12,095 (49.9 %) Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,3 47.5 % 112.5 % (65.0) pts 65.7 % 98.5 % (32.7) pts Catastrophe loss ratio1, 3 10.8 % 10.3 % 0.5 pts 13.9 % 27.1 % (13.2) pts Net loss ratio3 58.2 % 122.8 % (64.5) pts 79.6 % 125.5 % (45.9) pts

Premium and Policy Trends

($ in thousands) September 30, 2024 Sequential Change June 30, 2024 Sequential Change March 31, 2024 Sequential Change December 31, 2023 Core Business2 Direct premiums written1, 3 $ 64,170 25.1& $ 51,306 10.1% $ 46,587 (0.9)% $ 47,027 Policies in force 69,347 3.6% 66,934 (0.1)% 66,991 (0.9)% 67,575 Non-Core Business2 Direct premiums written1,3 $ 2,457 12.2% $ 2,190 (20.0)% $ 2,738 (53.7)% $ 5,911 Policies in force 5,540 (24.2)% 7,306 (19.5)% 9,080 (16.1)% 10,823

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Kingstone refers to New York business as its "Core" business and business outside of New York as its "Non-Core" business.

3Core and Non-Core business direct premiums written, net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net premiums earned is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to direct premiums written. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and catastrophe loss ratio. The aggregate of Core Business and Non-Core Business direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratios is represented by direct premiums written, net loss ratios and catastrophe loss ratio, as set forth under Consolidated Financial Results above. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2023 was the 15th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of November 12, 2024 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2024 and 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2024 and 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

risks related to our indebtedness due on June 30, 2026, including due to the need to comply with certain financial covenants and limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;

adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

the credit risk of our reinsurers;

the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

risks related to the limited market area of our business;

risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

limitations with regard to our ability to pay dividends;

the effects of competition in our market areas;

our reliance on certain key personnel;

risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock- based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and basic income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and basic operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income (loss) and diluted operating net income (loss) per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, and do not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income (loss) divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation: Direct premiums written $ 66,627 $ 51,992 28.1 % $ 169,447 $ 147,237 15.1 % Ceded written premiums1 (46,081 ) (48,317 ) (4.6 )% (69,381 ) (75,964 ) (8.7 )% Net premiums written 20,545 3,675 459.0 % 100,065 71,273 40.4 % Change in unearned premiums 12,862 24,263 (47.0 )% (7,535 ) 14,428 (152.2 )% Net premiums earned $ 33,407 $ 27,938 19.6 % $ 92,531 $ 85,701 8.0 %

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

1 Net premiums written balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 6,978 $ (3,538 ) NM $ 12,920 $ (9,114 ) NM Interest expense 901 989 (8.9 )% 2,884 3,005 (4.0 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 2,106 (859 ) NM 3,689 (2,149 ) NM Depreciation and amortization 619 741 (16.5 )% 1,836 2,328 (21.1 )% EBITDA 10,604 (2,667 ) NM 21,329 (5,931 ) NM Loss on extinguishment of debt 297 - NM 297 - NM Net (gain) loss on investments (827 ) 824 NM (1,319 ) (598 ) 120.6 % Stock-based compensation 359 207 73.4 % 906 636 42.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,433 $ (1,635 ) NM $ 21,212 $ (5,893 ) NM (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and basic net income (loss) per share to basic operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic loss per common share Amount Basic income per common share Amount Basic loss per common share (000's except per common share amounts and percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Basic Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 6,978 $ 0.61 $ (3,538 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 12,920 $ 1.16 $ (9,114 ) $ (0.85 ) Net (gain) loss on investments (827 ) 824 (1,319 ) (598 ) Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss (174 ) 173 (277 ) (126 ) Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes (653 ) (0.06 ) 651 0.06 (1,042 ) (0.09 ) (472 ) (0.04 ) Operating net income (loss) $ 6,325 $ 0.55 $ (2,886 ) $ (0.27 ) $ 11,878 $ 1.07 $ (9,586 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 11,404,360 10,756,156 11,142,043 10,754,709

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share to diluted operating net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share (000's except per common share amounts and percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) and Operating Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 6,978 $ 0.55 $ (3,538 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 12,920 $ 1.05 $ (9,114 ) $ (0.85 ) Net (gain) loss on investments (827 ) 824 (1,319 ) (598 ) Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss (174 ) 173 (277 ) (126 ) Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes (653 ) (0.05 ) 651 0.06 (1,042 ) (0.09 ) (472 ) (0.04 ) Operating net income (loss) $ 6,325 $ 0.50 $ (2,886 ) $ (0.27 ) $ 11,878 $ 0.97 $ (9,586 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 12,581,128 10,756,156 12,249,576 10,754,709

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating net income (loss) and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (000's except percentages) Operating Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 6,978 $ (3,538 ) NM $ 12,920 $ (9,114 ) NM Net (gain) loss on investments (827 ) 824 NM (1,319 ) (598 ) (120.6 %) Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss (174 ) 173 NM (277 ) (126 ) (119.8 %) Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes (653 ) 651 NM (1,042 ) (472 ) (120.8 %) Operating net income (loss) $ 6,325 $ (2,886 ) NM $ 11,878 $ (9,586 ) NM Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 6,978 $ (3,538 ) NM $ 12,920 $ (9,114 ) NM Average equity $ 50,236 $ 29,307 71.4 % $ 47,087 $ 31,349 50.2 % Return on equity 13.9 % (12.1 %) NM 27.4 % (29.1 %) NM Return on equity - annualized 55.6 % (48.3 %) NM 36.6 % (38.8 %) NM Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes $ (653 ) $ 651 NM $ (1,042 ) $ (472 ) (120.8 %) Average equity $ 50,236 $ 29,307 71.4 % $ 47,087 $ 31,349 50.2 % Effect of net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes, on return on equity (1.3 %) 2.2 % NM (2.2 %) (1.5 %) (47.0 %) Operating net income (loss) $ 6,325 $ (2,886 ) NM $ 11,878 $ (9,586 ) NM Operating net income (loss) - annualized $ 25,300 $ (11,544 ) NM $ 15,837 $ (12,781 ) NM Average equity $ 50,236 $ 29,307 71.4 % $ 47,087 $ 31,349 50.2 % Operating return on equity 12.6 % (9.8 %) NM 25.2 % (30.6 %) NM Operating return on equity - annualized 50.4 % (39.4 %) NM 33.6 % (40.8 %) NM

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio, the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and the catastrophe loss ratio to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Percentage Point Change 2024 2023 Percentage Point Change Loss Ratio Reconciliation: Underlying Loss Ratio 39.2 % 70.8 % (31.6) pts 47.9 % 69.2 % (21.3) pts Effect of prior-year reserve development (1.9 %) 0.0 % (1.9) pts (1.8 %) 0.0 % (1.8) pts Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes 37.3 % 70.8 % (33.5) pts 46.1 % 69.2 % (23.1) pts Effect of catastrophes 1.7 % 7.7 % (6.0) pts 2.7 % 8.5 % (5.8) pts Net loss ratio 39.0 % 78.5 % (39.5) pts 48.8 % 77.7 % (28.9) pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $6,278,968 at September 30, 2024 and $6,106,148 at December 31, 2023) $ 7,048,662 $ 7,052,541 Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $176,904,251 at September 30, 2024 and $164,460,942 at December 31, 2023) 165,458,345 148,920,797 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,527,554 at September 30, 2024 and $17,986,783 at December 31, 2023) 11,280,228 14,762,340 Other investments 4,299,178 3,897,150 Total investments 188,086,413 174,632,828 Cash and cash equivalents 33,760,798 8,976,998 Premiums receivable, net 17,601,417 13,604,808 Reinsurance receivables, net 65,746,827 75,593,912 Deferred policy acquisition costs 21,852,365 19,802,564 Intangible assets 500,000 500,000 Property and equipment, net 9,299,163 9,395,697 Deferred income taxes, net 6,002,833 10,551,819 Other assets 4,144,585 4,574,584 Total assets $ 346,994,401 $ 317,633,210 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 116,842,451 $ 121,817,862 Unearned premiums 119,974,779 105,621,538 Advance premiums 5,307,223 3,797,590 Reinsurance balances payable 9,866,555 12,837,140 Deferred ceding commission revenue 10,286,093 9,460,865 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,749,981 4,350,546 Debt, net (current $856,605 and long-term $16,440,982 at September 30, 2024, current $19,580,109 and long-term $5,663,421 at December 31, 2023) 17,297,587 25,243,530 Total liabilities 287,324,669 283,129,071 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 13,818,950 shares at September 30, 2024 and 12,248,313 shares at December 31, 2023; outstanding 12,312,296 shares at September 30, 2024 and 10,776,907 shares at December 31, 2023 138,190 122,483 Capital in excess of par 84,334,037 75,338,010 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,040,113 ) (12,274,563 ) Accumulated deficit (10,194,549 ) (23,114,310 ) 65,237,565 40,071,620 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,506,654 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (5,567,833 ) (5,567,481 ) Total stockholders' equity 59,669,732 34,504,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 346,994,401 $ 317,633,210

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 33,407,194 $ 27,938,318 $ 92,530,708 $ 85,701,467 Ceding commission revenue 4,741,676 5,536,327 13,870,748 16,393,944 Net investment income 1,649,673 1,444,360 4,917,129 4,437,208 Net gains (losses) on investments 826,522 (824,370 ) 1,319,307 597,643 Other income 146,663 142,036 401,128 454,160 Total revenues 40,771,728 34,236,671 113,039,020 107,584,422 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses 13,027,597 21,932,453 45,125,492 66,552,565 Commission expense 9,004,254 8,210,430 25,088,546 25,221,374 Other underwriting expenses 6,894,590 6,318,625 18,675,720 19,873,882 Other operating expenses 1,241,572 441,963 2,820,620 1,868,011 Depreciation and amortization 619,056 741,059 1,835,503 2,327,691 Interest expense 900,583 988,699 2,884,181 3,004,564 Total expenses 31,687,652 38,633,229 96,430,062 118,848,087 Income (loss) from operations before taxes 9,084,076 (4,396,558 ) 16,608,958 (11,263,665 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,105,931 (858,987 ) 3,689,197 (2,149,367 ) Net income (loss) 6,978,145 (3,537,571 ) 12,919,761 (9,114,298 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Gross change in unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale-securities 4,533,334 (2,821,785 ) 4,082,771 (1,486,887 ) Reclassification adjustment for net realized losses included in net income (loss) 3,939 4,181 11,468 17,201 Net change in unrealized gains (losses), on available-for-sale-securities 4,537,273 (2,817,604 ) 4,094,239 (1,469,686 ) Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) (952,827 ) 591,697 (859,789 ) 308,635 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,584,446 (2,225,907 ) 3,234,450 (1,161,051 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 10,562,591 $ (5,763,478 ) $ 16,154,211 $ (10,275,349 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.61 $ (0.33 ) $ 1.16 $ (0.85 ) Diluted $ 0.55 $ (0.33 ) $ 1.05 $ (0.85 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 11,404,360 10,756,156 11,142,043 10,754,709 Diluted 12,581,128 10,756,156 12,249,576 10,754,709

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Accumulated Capital Other Preferred Stock Common Stock in Excess Comprehensive Accumulated Treasury Stock



Shares Amount Shares Amount of Par Loss Deficit Shares Amount Total Balance, July 1, 2023 - - 12,227,562 $ 122,275 $ 74,946,685 $ (14,893,572 ) $ (22,522,691 ) $ 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 32,085,216 Stock-based compensation - - - - 207,123 - - - - 207,123 Net loss - - - - - - (3,537,571 ) - - (3,537,571 ) Change in unrealized losses on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - (2,225,907 ) - - - (2,225,907 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 - - 12,227,562 $ 122,275 $ 75,153,808 $ (17,119,479 ) $ (26,060,262 ) $ 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 26,528,861

Accumulated Capital Other Preferred Stock Common Stock in Excess Comprehensive Accumulated Treasury Stock Shares Amount Shares Amount of Par Loss Deficit Shares Amount Total Balance, July 1, 2024 - - 12,536,129 $ 125,361 $ 76,042,147 $ (12,624,559 ) $ (17,172,694 ) $ 1,471,406 $ (5,567,481 ) $ 40,802,774 Stock-based compensation - - - - 359,170 - - - - 359,170 Vesting of restricted stock awards - - 211,391 2,114 (2,114 ) - - - - - Shares deducted from restricted stock awards for payment of withholding taxes - - (106,687 ) (1,067 ) (951,644 ) - - - - (952,711 ) Exercise of stock options - - 37,959 380 (28 ) - - 35,248 (352 ) - Exercise of warrants - - 60,557 606 (606 ) - - - - - Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs of $259,285 - - 1,079,601 10,796 8,887,112 - - - - 8,897,908 Net income - - - - - - 6,978,145 - - 6,978,145 Change in unrealized gains on available- for-sale securities, net of tax - - - - - 3,584,446 - - - 3,584,446 Balance, September 30, 2024 - - 13,818,950 $ 138,190 $ 84,334,037 $ (9,040,113 ) $ (10,194,549 ) $ 1,506,654 $ (5,567,833 ) $ 59,669,732

