Dienstag, 12.11.2024
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
12.11.24
10:12 Uhr
9,914 Euro
-0,146
-1,45 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5609,76023:00
9,6229,70622:00
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 23:38 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Another Award! CNH Industrial Products and Services Have Won a Number of Awards in the 2024 China Agricultural Machinery Annual TOP50+ Awards

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / CNH

In the 2024 China Agricultural Machinery Annual TOP50+ selection and release event, world-class equipment, technology and services company CNH won a number of important awards for its excellent products and services.

  • Case MAGNUM4002 Half-track Tractor won the "Application Contribution Award" for its excellent application performance and wide recognition from users

  • CNH's customer support team has been awarded the Outstanding Service Team Award for the third time for its professionalism and efficiency

CNH's service team won three awards - and its service strength was recognized by the market.

The CNH service team has always been attentive, prioritizing the customer, the timeliness of product training and on-site service technical support to a new height. They are committed to improving the user experience, improving the efficiency of equipment use, and jointly writing a new chapter in the sustainable development of agricultural machinery.

By constantly understanding the ideas and needs of customers, and working together with teams such as field support, technical support, training, warranty, and accessories, CNH provide an all-round multi-dimensional service for agricultural machinery users.

2024 12th China Agricultural Machinery High-end Forum

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.