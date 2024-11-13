Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 00:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Nolah Mattress Recognized as Top Mattress Brand by Expert Consumers

Finanznachrichten News

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Nolah Mattress has been named the leading mattress brand for side sleepers in 2024, according to leading consumer review sites and sleep experts. This recognition highlights Nolah's focus on crafting high-quality mattresses specifically designed to support and enhance the sleep experience of side sleepers, setting it apart in an industry that often caters to broader, all-purpose mattress solutions.

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers

  • Nolah Mattress - specializes in mattresses crafted for side sleepers, providing superior support and pressure relief

Nolah has long been dedicated to meeting the unique needs of side sleepers, whose sleep positions can create added pressure on sensitive areas like shoulders, hips, and knees.

By engineering mattresses that offer an ideal blend of support and cushioning, Nolah addresses these specific challenges. At the core of each mattress is Nolah's proprietary AirFoam technology-a breathable foam that provides superior pressure relief while maintaining a cool, comfortable sleep environment.

With options like the Nolah Evolution, Original, and Signature, the brand has consistently received high marks from consumer organizations such as Sleep Foundation, Forbes, and Good Housekeeping for delivering exceptional comfort and alignment for side sleepers.

Nolah's mattresses meet high safety and quality standards, using CertiPUR-US® certified foams that are free from ozone-depleting chemicals, heavy metals, and other harmful materials. This commitment to safe materials and sustainable sourcing has been a key factor in Nolah's recognition within the sleep industry.

All Nolah mattresses are available for purchase online and come with free shipping, a 120-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty, underscoring the brand's dedication to customer satisfaction. Nolah's trial period allows customers to test their new mattress in the comfort of their own home, a significant advantage over in-store experiences.

For more information about Nolah Mattress and its product lineup, read the full review at Expert Consumers.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Contact Information

Drew Thomas
Chief Publishing Officer
drew@eversomedia.com

SOURCE: Expert Consumers

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.