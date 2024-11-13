BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Nolah Mattress has been named the leading mattress brand for side sleepers in 2024, according to leading consumer review sites and sleep experts. This recognition highlights Nolah's focus on crafting high-quality mattresses specifically designed to support and enhance the sleep experience of side sleepers, setting it apart in an industry that often caters to broader, all-purpose mattress solutions.

Nolah has long been dedicated to meeting the unique needs of side sleepers, whose sleep positions can create added pressure on sensitive areas like shoulders, hips, and knees.

By engineering mattresses that offer an ideal blend of support and cushioning, Nolah addresses these specific challenges. At the core of each mattress is Nolah's proprietary AirFoam technology-a breathable foam that provides superior pressure relief while maintaining a cool, comfortable sleep environment.

With options like the Nolah Evolution, Original, and Signature, the brand has consistently received high marks from consumer organizations such as Sleep Foundation, Forbes, and Good Housekeeping for delivering exceptional comfort and alignment for side sleepers.

Nolah's mattresses meet high safety and quality standards, using CertiPUR-US® certified foams that are free from ozone-depleting chemicals, heavy metals, and other harmful materials. This commitment to safe materials and sustainable sourcing has been a key factor in Nolah's recognition within the sleep industry.

All Nolah mattresses are available for purchase online and come with free shipping, a 120-night sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty, underscoring the brand's dedication to customer satisfaction. Nolah's trial period allows customers to test their new mattress in the comfort of their own home, a significant advantage over in-store experiences.

For more information about Nolah Mattress and its product lineup, read the full review at Expert Consumers.

