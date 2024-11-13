Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Completes reverse acquisition merger transaction with Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc.

Revenues of $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 20.6%

Revenues of $42.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 7.6%

Unearned performance revenue of $23.3 million as of September 30, 2024

Assets under management (AUM) grew to $8.3 billion as of September 30, 2024

Board of Directors declares a $0.053 per share dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTCM PINK:HKHC) reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.053 per share to be paid on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2024.

The Company continued to grow revenues during the third quarter resulting from continued increases in AUM in its proprietary funds, separately managed accounts, and mutual funds. The increases in AUM across many of these platforms were largely driven by the increases in the market value of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL"), which increased 21% during the quarter and 69% during the year-to-date period. The Company's revenue increases were partially offset by a variety of higher operating expenses, including higher general and administrative costs relate to acquisition costs, various professional and legal fees, as well as the addition of Scott's Liquid Gold.

The Company also benefited during the third quarter from unrealized gains of $20.3 million from its holdings of proprietary funds, net and from unrealized gains on its investment securities of $11.3 million.

In contemplation of the merger transaction, the Company converted from an LLC to a C-Corp for federal and state income tax purposes. As a result, the Company recognized a non-cash deferred income tax expense of $59.7 million related to the tax basis differences for certain assets, principally unrealized gains in various investments, digital assets and indefinite lived intangible assets.

The Company's Board of Director's determined an expected quarterly dividend policy that is based on the Company's quarterly performance. While the Board will also consider other relevant factors that are relevant to any future quarter's final determination of a dividend, if any, the dividend is expected to be a portion of quarterly operating income after considering applicable income taxes.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6526056052289145946

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 14,933 $ 12,709 $ 41,735 $ 39,037 Other income and fees 435 37 700 385 Total revenue 15,368 12,746 42,435 39,422 Operating expenses: Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold 7,616 6,555 20,299 20,823 Sales, distribution and marketing 3,097 2,479 8,006 7,822 Depreciation and amortization 496 453 1,415 1,368 General and administrative expenses 2,809 1,618 7,500 5,730 Total operating expenses 14,018 11,105 37,220 35,743 Operating income 1,350 1,641 5,215 3,679 Other income (expense): Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net 20,276 13,780 55,752 (2,473 ) Interest and dividends 891 181 1,261 468 Other income (expense) (2,676 ) 2 (2,857 ) 27 Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net (95 ) - 2,792 - Realized gain on investments, net 23 1,340 342 1,409 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net 11,321 8,660 24,942 (10,738 ) Total other income (expense), net 29,740 23,963 82,232 (11,307 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 31,090 25,604 87,447 (7,628 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (69,257 ) (133 ) (70,735 ) 707 Net income (loss) $ (38,167 ) $ 25,471 $ 16,712 $ (6,921 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares: Net income (loss) $ (2.07 ) $ 1.42 $ 0.92 $ (0.38 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,415 17,984 18,129 17,984

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,071 $ 10,477 Fees receivable 6,948 4,453 Investments, at fair value 74,852 37,620 Investments in proprietary funds 177,912 103,962 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,593 5,651 Property and equipment, net 114 200 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,037 1,882 Due from affiliates 116 2,660 Digital assets 9,029 1,829 Intangible assets, net 45,019 43,876 Goodwill 24,425 19,273 Total Assets $ 365,116 $ 231,883 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 8,056 $ 3,839 Accrued third party distribution expenses 427 1,022 Deferred revenue 191 70 Deferred tax liability, net 73,640 617 Due to affiliates 9,429 9,966 Operating lease liability 8,001 7,281 Total Liabilities 99,744 22,795 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares (2024) and 17,984 shares (2023), net of treasury stock; 1 and 0 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,863 1,798 Additional paid-in capital 39,217 - Retained earnings 224,292 207,290 Total Shareholders' Equity 265,372 209,088 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 365,116 $ 231,883

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCM PINK:HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm also obtained a portfolio of consumer products, which are marketed and distributed in the retail marketplace, as a result of its August 2024 merger with Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

