Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 00:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Completes reverse acquisition merger transaction with Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc.

  • Revenues of $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 20.6%

  • Revenues of $42.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 7.6%

  • Unearned performance revenue of $23.3 million as of September 30, 2024

  • Assets under management (AUM) grew to $8.3 billion as of September 30, 2024

  • Board of Directors declares a $0.053 per share dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTCM PINK:HKHC) reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.053 per share to be paid on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2024.

The Company continued to grow revenues during the third quarter resulting from continued increases in AUM in its proprietary funds, separately managed accounts, and mutual funds. The increases in AUM across many of these platforms were largely driven by the increases in the market value of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL"), which increased 21% during the quarter and 69% during the year-to-date period. The Company's revenue increases were partially offset by a variety of higher operating expenses, including higher general and administrative costs relate to acquisition costs, various professional and legal fees, as well as the addition of Scott's Liquid Gold.

The Company also benefited during the third quarter from unrealized gains of $20.3 million from its holdings of proprietary funds, net and from unrealized gains on its investment securities of $11.3 million.

In contemplation of the merger transaction, the Company converted from an LLC to a C-Corp for federal and state income tax purposes. As a result, the Company recognized a non-cash deferred income tax expense of $59.7 million related to the tax basis differences for certain assets, principally unrealized gains in various investments, digital assets and indefinite lived intangible assets.

The Company's Board of Director's determined an expected quarterly dividend policy that is based on the Company's quarterly performance. While the Board will also consider other relevant factors that are relevant to any future quarter's final determination of a dividend, if any, the dividend is expected to be a portion of quarterly operating income after considering applicable income taxes.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6526056052289145946

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue:

Management and advisory fees

$

14,933

$

12,709

$

41,735

$

39,037

Other income and fees

435

37

700

385

Total revenue

15,368

12,746

42,435

39,422

Operating expenses:

Compensation, related employee benefits, and cost of goods sold

7,616

6,555

20,299

20,823

Sales, distribution and marketing

3,097

2,479

8,006

7,822

Depreciation and amortization

496

453

1,415

1,368

General and administrative expenses

2,809

1,618

7,500

5,730

Total operating expenses

14,018

11,105

37,220

35,743

Operating income

1,350

1,641

5,215

3,679

Other income (expense):

Equity in earnings of proprietary funds, net

20,276

13,780

55,752

(2,473

)

Interest and dividends

891

181

1,261

468

Other income (expense)

(2,676

)

2

(2,857

)

27

Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net

(95

)

-

2,792

-

Realized gain on investments, net

23

1,340

342

1,409

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net

11,321

8,660

24,942

(10,738

)

Total other income (expense), net

29,740

23,963

82,232

(11,307

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

31,090

25,604

87,447

(7,628

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(69,257

)

(133

)

(70,735

)

707

Net income (loss)

$

(38,167

)

$

25,471

$

16,712

$

(6,921

)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares:

Net income (loss)

$

(2.07

)

$

1.42

$

0.92

$

(0.38

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

18,415

17,984

18,129

17,984

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

18,071

$

10,477

Fees receivable

6,948

4,453

Investments, at fair value

74,852

37,620

Investments in proprietary funds

177,912

103,962

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,593

5,651

Property and equipment, net

114

200

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,037

1,882

Due from affiliates

116

2,660

Digital assets

9,029

1,829

Intangible assets, net

45,019

43,876

Goodwill

24,425

19,273

Total Assets

$

365,116

$

231,883

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

$

8,056

$

3,839

Accrued third party distribution expenses

427

1,022

Deferred revenue

191

70

Deferred tax liability, net

73,640

617

Due to affiliates

9,429

9,966

Operating lease liability

8,001

7,281

Total Liabilities

99,744

22,795

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,635 shares (2024) and 17,984 shares (2023), net of treasury stock; 1 and 0 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,863

1,798

Additional paid-in capital

39,217

-

Retained earnings

224,292

207,290

Total Shareholders' Equity

265,372

209,088

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

365,116

$

231,883

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCM PINK:HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm also obtained a portfolio of consumer products, which are marketed and distributed in the retail marketplace, as a result of its August 2024 merger with Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.