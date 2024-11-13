Brenntag, the chemical distribution giant, faced a significant setback as its third-quarter performance fell short of expectations, prompting a sharp decline in its stock value. The company's shares plummeted by over 10% on Tuesday, reaching their lowest point since late 2022. CEO Christian Kohlpaintner attributed this downturn to an extended trough in the chemical industry cycle, highlighting the persistent challenges in the markets served by Brenntag. Despite implementing cost-cutting measures and advancing business strategies, the firm's results failed to meet analyst projections, leading to a potential downward revision of consensus estimates for adjusted operating profit by up to 10%.

Strategic Pivot Amidst Market Pressures

In response to the ongoing market pressures, Brenntag has adjusted its approach to restructuring its speciality and process chemicals divisions. Rather than pursuing a complete separation, which could incur substantial one-time costs and negative impacts, the company is now focusing on targeted decoupling in areas with the highest value creation potential. The financial chief announced plans to achieve annual savings of 50 to 60 million euros by 2024, with expectations to double this figure in 2025. Ultimately, Brenntag aims to realize annual cost reductions of 300 million euros by 2027, demonstrating a strategic shift towards enhancing profitability in a challenging market environment.

