Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Wir entschlüsseln die 55 $ pro Aktie Clean-Energy-Chance für SIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 03:14 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invest in Bogota Starts Working Agenda at the Web Summit in Portugal in Search of Investors

Finanznachrichten News

LISBON, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The Web Summit, one of the most important technology congresses in the world, starts this Monday in Lisbon, Portugal. Invest in Bogota, an investment promotion agency, will be participating in the event to showcase the business opportunities the city has in the field of information technologies.

During the event, more than 3,000 companies from 160 countries and more than 1,000 investors are expected to gather, with an attendance that could exceed 70,000 people, according to figures from the organizers.

Invest in Bogota, through the entity's Investment Promotion Management, will seek to connect companies, startups and investors that are disruptive, innovative and outstanding in the industry, so that they can consider Bogota as an investment and business destination in Latin America.

Panoramic view of Bogota, Colombia.

It is worth noting that in recent years, Bogota has positioned itself as a nearshore platform to serve nearby markets, such as Latin America and North America, and now the goal is to expand this vision to other markets, such as Europe.

Software development has become a strength for a city like Bogota whose economy is based on the provision of cutting-edge services and which aims to become stronger and stronger.

This is how the trained human resources, the institutional ecosystem for the digital economy, as well as a good support infrastructure for the operation, have generated the right environment for recognized foreign companies such as Amazon, Amadeus, Globant, Oracle, IBM, and Endava, among many others, have chosen the capital of Colombia as a destination for IT investment.

Servicios de TI y Software en Latam e ingresos por sector. Fuente: Statista, 2024

About Invest in Bogota

Invest in Bogota is the relevant investment promotion agency, attracting world-class events and meetings and articulating the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem for Bogota. A public-private initiative between the Bogota Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor's Office of Bogota.

Its purpose is to contribute to the socioeconomic development, competitiveness and quality of life of Bogota-Region, positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America. For six consecutive years, it has been recognized as one of the best entities in its category in the world, and one of the four best in South America, Central America and the Caribbean, according to the international publication Site Selection in its annual Global Best to Invest Report.

Press contact

Luis Alejandro Tibaduisa
Head of Press and PR
+57 317 780 5168

SOURCE: Invest in Bogota



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.