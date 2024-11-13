Invest in Bogota Starts Working Agenda at the Web Summit in Portugal in Search of Investors

The Web Summit, one of the most important technology congresses in the world, starts this Monday in Lisbon, Portugal. Invest in Bogota, an investment promotion agency, will be participating in the event to showcase the business opportunities the city has in the field of information technologies.

During the event, more than 3,000 companies from 160 countries and more than 1,000 investors are expected to gather, with an attendance that could exceed 70,000 people, according to figures from the organizers.

Invest in Bogota, through the entity's Investment Promotion Management, will seek to connect companies, startups and investors that are disruptive, innovative and outstanding in the industry, so that they can consider Bogota as an investment and business destination in Latin America.

It is worth noting that in recent years, Bogota has positioned itself as a nearshore platform to serve nearby markets, such as Latin America and North America, and now the goal is to expand this vision to other markets, such as Europe. Software development has become a strength for a city like Bogota whose economy is based on the provision of cutting-edge services and which aims to become stronger and stronger. This is how the trained human resources, the institutional ecosystem for the digital economy, as well as a good support infrastructure for the operation, have generated the right environment for recognized foreign companies such as Amazon, Amadeus, Globant, Oracle, IBM, and Endava, among many others, have chosen the capital of Colombia as a destination for IT investment.

About Invest in Bogota

Invest in Bogota is the relevant investment promotion agency, attracting world-class events and meetings and articulating the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem for Bogota. A public-private initiative between the Bogota Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor's Office of Bogota.

Its purpose is to contribute to the socioeconomic development, competitiveness and quality of life of Bogota-Region, positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America. For six consecutive years, it has been recognized as one of the best entities in its category in the world, and one of the four best in South America, Central America and the Caribbean, according to the international publication Site Selection in its annual Global Best to Invest Report.

