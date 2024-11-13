San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Srama, a health and fitness company, recently unveiled a new app designed to track calorie deficits in real time, helping users take control of their weight management journey. Launched October 21 in the iOS App Store, the app aims to simplify fat loss by offering clear, accessible data on calorie deficit.

Obesity remains a growing problem in the United States, with 70% of adults considered overweight. Despite countless diets and exercise programs, weight management remains challenging for many. The common thread among many successful weight management methods is maintaining a calorie deficit-burning more calories than consumed. Srama addresses this fundamental principle by giving users visibility into their calorie deficit.

While many popular apps focus on calorie counting, Srama takes it a step further by providing real-time feedback on the user's calorie deficit. The app simplifies weight management by removing the confusion surrounding different diets and exercise regimens. Whether someone follows a low-carb, vegan, or keto diet, or prefers running, HIIT, or weight training, the app tracks how their calorie balance affects fat loss.

Research supports the theory that fat loss depends solely on maintaining an energy deficit, regardless of the method used. A study published in the Journal of Obesity demonstrated that diet alone or diet combined with exercise resulted in similar fat loss outcomes, showing how the negative energy balance can drive weight reduction. Srama's app empowers users to monitor this deficit, offering a streamlined approach to achieving their fitness goals.

"Srama puts the power of weight management into people's hands," explains the founder, Akshay Arabolu. The app acts like a health coach, offering guidance and support whenever needed. From late-night snack choices to staying motivated early in the morning, Srama is designed to help users make informed decisions that align with their weight management goals.

Unlike other methods that may emphasize the number on the scale, Srama emphasizes fat loss over simple weight loss. The app educates users on how different activities, from walking to exercise, impact their progress toward fat loss by tracking their energy deficit accurately. Srama's technology provides insights into how to adjust metabolism, physical activity, and food intake to meet individual goals.

Srama invites individuals seeking an effective, science-backed approach to weight loss to join the movement. More information about Srama and its features can be found at www.getsrama.com.

About Srama

Srama is a health and fitness app designed to help users track their calorie deficit in real time, simplifying the weight loss process. By providing visibility into this critical metric, Srama empowers individuals to achieve sustainable fat loss through personalized insights and guidance.

