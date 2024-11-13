Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 03:26 Uhr
What Makes Viberse Different? A New Way to Connect Through Authentic Moments Worldwide

Viberse is a new social media platform built around authentic, real-life content globally, powered by its signature feature: the "relay" of vibes and echoes.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Viberse, the latest social media app available on the App Store, introduces a fresh way to socialize through its core feature, "relay." This innovative feature enables users to respond to everyday moments worldwide, creating a continuous flow of personal and universal experiences.

What sets Viberse apart is how it connects people-not through influencers or KOLs-but through real-life moments from people's everyday lives.

Vibe: The Very Original Post

Viberse's relay begins with a post called a "vibe." It's a snapshot of your everyday life in text and a photo or video that sparks a series of future posts. A vibe can capture a moment reflecting your thoughts or feelings, an object showcasing your interests or passions, or a scene mirroring your current mood.

Beats: The Theme of Each Post

The heart of Viberse's relay feature lies in the "beats" of each post. These short, punchy words fill in the blanks of a topic, theme, or trend-like cloze words-and are passed on. These words carry into subsequent posts, like sequels with new twists that expand on the original theme, creating a long, connected series.

Echoes: The Sequels of Original

Viberse's relay is about building on posts that resonate with you through "echoes." Echoes are like sequels to their predecessors, the "vibes," maintaining the theme in the text, the "beats," while continuing the story with new perspectives in new visuals.

Vibes & Echoes: Crafting a Global Story

Together, vibes and echoes on Viberse form an ever-evolving series of ordinary yet extraordinary stories that people share and explore while simultaneously being shared and discovered by others.

These posts-vibes, and echoes-are living, breathing snapshots of everyday life from around the globe, woven into a rich, connected narrative.

About Viberse

Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is creating a platform where users can explore the extraordinary within everyday life, share their experiences, and connect meaningfully with others. Viberse offers a more authentic way to socialize in the digital age.

Media Contact Information

Christine Lin
christine.lin@viberse.com

SOURCE: Viberse



