Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Illuminated Path Therapy and Coaching Center is pleased to announce the launch of a new Personalized Anxiety and Stress Management Program. This program, designed by Dr. Shadi Souferian, a licensed therapist and certified coach, aims to provide individuals with tailored strategies and therapeutic interventions to effectively manage anxiety and cope with the pressures of daily life.

Illuminated Path Therapy and Coaching Center

As stress and anxiety become increasingly prevalent in today's fast-paced world, this new service provides much-needed support for individuals dealing with these mental health challenges. The program combines evidence-based therapeutic techniques with personalized coaching to address the unique needs of each client, ensuring that their mental health is managed effectively in both personal and professional contexts.

"Our new Personalized Anxiety and Stress Management Program is designed to offer clients a comprehensive approach to dealing with anxiety and stress," said Dr. Shadi Souferian, founder of Illuminated Path Therapy and Coaching Center. "We created this service to meet the growing demand for specialized care that not only focuses on immediate relief but also equips clients with long-term coping mechanisms."

The new program includes the following components:

Customized Therapy Plans: Tailored to meet the individual needs of each client, the plans combine evidence-based approaches such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and relaxation techniques to help clients manage their anxiety and stress more effectively.

Integrated Coaching Services: The program also offers personalized coaching designed to support clients in setting goals, managing stress triggers, and building resilience, helping them navigate daily challenges in a practical way.

Flexible Delivery Options: Clients can access these services through both in-person appointments at the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills offices or through secure virtual sessions, ensuring accessibility for clients with varying schedules and needs.

This new service is aimed at individuals who are struggling with the symptoms of anxiety, those experiencing chronic stress from their professional or personal lives, and anyone seeking long-term strategies to improve their mental health and overall well-being.

In addition to these core offerings, the center's new program integrates resources from reputable mental health organizations, including information from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), to ensure that clients have access to comprehensive support. The program also incorporates stress management techniques recommended by the American Psychological Association (APA), providing clients with credible, science-based tools to help them on their journey toward mental wellness.

The Personalized Anxiety and Stress Management Program is now available to both new and existing clients. Residents of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills who are interested in learning more or enrolling in the program are encouraged to visit the center's website or contact the office directly for further details.

About Illuminated Path Therapy and Coaching Center

Illuminated Path Therapy and Coaching Center provides evidence-based mental health services, including therapy and coaching, to individuals in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. The center offers a range of services designed to help clients manage mental health challenges, achieve personal growth, and improve their overall well-being.

