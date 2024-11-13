LFTD Partners Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on November 15, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIFD), the corporate parent of leading hemp, wellness and energy products maker Lifted Made, today announced that it will file third quarter 2024 financial results with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

LFTD Partners will host an earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the financial results.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Participant phone numbers:

Toll Free: 877-545-0320

International: 973-528-0002

Participant Access Code: 826050

Webcast event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2916/51670

The participant phone numbers and webcast event link will be shown on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website at https://www.lftdpartners.com/investors.

The webcast replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website.

Although attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the earnings conference call, attendees are encouraged to submit questions prior to the call by emailing them to: jakejacobs@lftdpartners.com.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and other psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb brand, hemp-free health and wellness gummies under its Mielos brand, and hemp-free energy gummies under its Rebel brand. Lifted Made is the worldwide, exclusive manufacturer and seller of Diamond Supply Co. (www.DiamondSupplyCo.com), and Cali Sweets hemp-derived products, and is the exclusive manufacturer and seller in the USA of hemp-derived products for a subsidiary of a large, publicly traded US marijuana company. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of hemp-derived beverage and products maker Ablis (www.Ablis.shop), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and at www.urb.shop.

Contact Information

William C. "Jake" Jacobs

President and CFO of LFTD Partners Inc.

jakejacobs@lftdpartners.com

(847) 400-7660

SOURCE: LFTD Partners Inc.

