Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - The Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of Golden Horse Minerals Limited (TSXV: GHML) (the "Company") was held at 4:00pm (Vancouver time) on November 12, 2024 at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, Suite 1700, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 2X8 (the "Meeting").

The Company confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Meeting were passed.

For further details on the resolutions approved by shareholders, please see the Company's management information circular for the Meeting dated October 7, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

