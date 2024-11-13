Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - ADavenue Media PL is thrilled to announce new shopper-centric features for its flagship discount codes brand The Bargain Avenue. Originally established in 2008, The Bargain Avenue is one of Australia's oldest coupon websites and held the No. 1 position as a promo codes site from 2012 to 2018. With a recent rebranding and fresh look, The Bargain Avenue continues to serve shoppers and customers looking for legitimate promo codes with an even more robust platform.



"Today's shoppers often encounter fake codes and misleading offers, leading to frustration and wastage of time. With these new enhanced features, The Bargain Avenue is committed to providing an enhanced user experience, offering a comprehensive range of up-to-date, legitimate and working discount codes across various categories," said Katt Srinivasan, Founder.



As part of these new offerings, The Bargain Avenue now lists coupon codes with verified dates marked by its team, ensuring that users can trust the codes they find such as Spotlight promo codes. Additionally it has also introduced a Google Chrome add-on that helps coupon-hunters find legitimate promo codes for the stores they are currently browsing. This tool streamlines the shopping experience, allowing users to easily access valid coupons while shopping online, and further reducing the chances of encountering fake codes. The platform now also features hidden codes not available on retailers' websites, offering shoppers exclusive savings opportunities, e.g. Catch coupon. These updates solidify The Bargain Avenue's position as a trustworthy source for online coupons.



"In the wake of Google's latest spam update on May 5th 2024, targeting media websites running coupons, there will be a significant shift towards prioritising user experience and satisfaction in the digital coupon industry. This means coupon websites must now ensure a seamless and trustworthy browsing experience for users to stay in good standing with Google."



Since its inception in 2008, The Bargain Avenue has earned the trust and loyalty of millions of coupon-hunters and deal-seekers, as well as the endorsement of thousands of brands, underscoring our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.

The brand's promo codes were prominently featured this year on TV on Channel 9's Today show during the Easter weekend and again over the King's Birthday long weekend, reaffirming its dedication to delivering trustworthy discounts to coupon-hunters and deal-seekers.

Over the course of 2024, The Bargain Avenue plans to continue adding new features to the website alongside regular updates, reaffirming its commitment to offering reliable discounts for its diverse shopping audience, looking for legitimate discount codes.



For more information about The Bargain Avenue please, please visit TheBargainAvenue.com.au.





About ADavenue Media and The Bargain Avenue

ADavenue Media is a performance marketing company that partners with top retailers and brands to promote online discounts, deals, and promotions to savvy shoppers. With a track record of driving over $300 million in ecommerce sales revenue through more than 1.5 million transactions for thousands of partnered brands, it has also helped shoppers save millions of dollars.

The Bargain Avenue, established in 2008, stands as one of Australia's oldest coupon and promo code websites. It has been at the forefront of Australia's coupon and promo code scene, holding the No. 1 position for many years from 2012 to 2018 and earning its place as one of the country's pioneering platforms in the realm of discounts codes. It has partnered exclusively with renowned brands. Over the years, The Bargain Avenue and its deals have been featured across various news, TV, and media publications.

