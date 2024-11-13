Scranton, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - House Buying Solutions is proud to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Lyon Builds LLC, focusing on building and renovating affordable housing in Northeast Pennsylvania. Lyon Builds aims to address the increasing demand for quality homes in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and surrounding areas by creating affordable housing opportunities, especially for those needing significant renovations.

Jake Arnold, founder of House Buying Solutions, has partnered with Luxe Homes agent Thomas Zapotocky to bring Lyon Builds LLC to life. This new venture leverages both partners' deep real estate experience and shared passion for revitalizing local communities. Lyon Builds will primarily focus on acquiring and renovating homes that require major repairs, as well as building new housing, transforming these properties into affordable, move-in-ready homes for local residents.

"We see a growing need for affordable, quality housing across Northeast Pennsylvania, and Lyon Builds is here to help meet that demand," said Jake Arnold. "Our approach is straightforward-find homes that need significant repair, transform them with quality workmanship, and provide local families and individuals the opportunity to own a safe, comfortable, and affordable place to live."

Lyon Builds LLC will be an essential addition to House Buying Solutions' suite of real estate services. While House Buying Solutions remains dedicated to purchasing homes for cash and offering homeowners hassle-free alternatives to traditional real estate transactions, Lyon Builds adds a focus on building new homes and renovating existing ones, ensuring that communities in Northeast Pennsylvania continue to thrive.

With a strong focus on Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Lyon Builds aims to improve neighborhoods, stabilize communities, and make homeownership more accessible to more people. By turning neglected properties into revitalized homes, Lyon Builds helps create a positive cycle that benefits residents and raises the overall quality of living in these areas.

The partnership with licensed agents ensures our commitment to our customers' ease of process and compliance with regulatory needs, while bringing valuable construction expertise. Lyon Builds aims to ensure that each project meets high standards in craftsmanship while keeping costs low. Lyon Builds is committed to supporting the community's long-term growth by providing housing solutions that families can depend on, as well as adding value to local neighborhoods.

"We're excited as our teams build momentum into 2025," said Thomas Zapotocky, agent at Luxe Homes and newly appointed partner of Lyon Builds. "We believe that quality housing shouldn't be out of reach for the average family. By using our combined expertise and passion for building, we can help transform communities for the better."

Lyon Builds LLC is a subsidiary of House Buying Solutions, dedicated to building and renovating affordable housing in Northeast Pennsylvania. Focusing primarily on Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and surrounding areas, Lyon Builds aims to improve the quality of housing and make homeownership accessible to more people by revitalizing neglected properties.

About House Buying Solutions House Buying Solutions provides hassle-free alternatives to traditional real estate transactions, offering cash for homes as-is. Serving areas across Pennsylvania, House Buying Solutions focuses on providing homeowners with fast, stress-free solutions while enhancing communities through quality home renovations.

