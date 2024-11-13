Anzeige
13.11.2024 06:06 Uhr
Orchestry Software: Orchestry Returns as Silver Sponsor at ESPC 2024, Introducing New EMEA Partner Manager and Showcasing New Product, Beacon

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestry, a leader in Microsoft 365 management and automation solutions, proudly announces its return to the European SharePoint Conference (ESPC) 2024 as a Silver Sponsor. This highly anticipated event, taking place from December 2-5 in Stockholm, Sweden, will bring together top industry leaders in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and Power Platform.

Orchestry Logo

As part of this year's conference, Orchestry is excited to introduce Jonny Measures, its new Partner Manager for EMEA. Jonny will lead partner initiatives, provide dedicated support, and explore new collaborative opportunities across the region. Orchestry invites partners to connect with Jonny during ESPC to learn more about how Orchestry is enhancing partnership opportunities in the EMEA market. For those interested in meeting with Jonny, please email jonathan.measures@orchestry.com.

In addition to partnership discussions, Orchestry will showcase its latest product for Microsoft Partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Beacon. This cutting-edge tool is designed to help Microsoft Partners and MSPs expand services, create new recurring revenue streams, and drive significant growth. Attendees can look forward to live demonstrations highlighting Beacon's capabilities, including advanced health checks and multi-tenant management at the Orchestry Meetup on December 2.

"We're thrilled to be back at ESPC 2024 to connect with our valued partners and introduce Jonny to the EMEA network," said Juha Koivula, Director of Channel Partners at Orchestry. "This year, we're particularly excited to share Beacon, which allows partners and MSPs to grow their recurring revenue and prepare their customers for Copilot!".

Microsoft Partner & MSPs Meet-Up Invitation

Orchestry invites all Microsoft Partners and MSPs attending ESPC to join us for an exclusive meetup the evening of December 2 to connect with the Orchestry team and get a first look at upcoming feature releases.

Additionally, all ESPC attendees are invited to Orchestry's Live Product Deep Dive on December 3. For your invitation, please email Juha Koivula at juha.koivula@orchestry.com.

For more information about Orchestry visit https://www.orchestry.com.

Media Contact: Jessica Bermel, jessica.bermel@orchestry.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555964/Orchestry_Software_Orchestry_Returns_as_Silver_Sponsor_for_ESPC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orchestry-returns-as-silver-sponsor-at-espc-2024-introducing-new-emea-partner-manager-and-showcasing-new-product-beacon-302303473.html

