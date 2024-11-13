Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2024 06:10 Uhr
19 Leser
The Publicity Department of the Nanning Municipal Party Committee: Let Poetry Illuminate China's Green City -- The 2nd Nanning International Poetry Week Opens

The Publicity Department of the Nanning Municipal Party Committee

NANNING, China, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 9, the Second Nanning International Poetry Week, co-hosted by Poetry Journal of the China Writers Association and the Publicity Department of the Nanning Municipal Party Committee, officially opened. Poets from both China and abroad gather to celebrate poetry and paint a poetic picture of Nanning, the Green City.

Let Poetry Illuminate China

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As one of the key events of the 2nd China-ASEAN (Nanning) Cultural Month, the 2nd Nanning International Poetry Week is themed "Let Poetry Illuminate the Green City." With poetry as a medium and dreams as a driving force, the event opens a window for international cultural exchange and builds a bridge to the "poetry and the distant horizons." Over 70 poets from various provinces and regions in China, as well as from countries including Colombia, Singapore, gather in Nanning to meet in the name of poetry, collectively contributing to the chapter of cultural exchange.

The event will feature the release of a poetry anthology, Poetic Green City, comprising 116 poems created during the first Poetry Week, along with poetry recitals, and creative field trips. The poets will visit various sites in Nanning, including Panlong Community, Pinglu Canal, the Eastern Industrial New City, Qingxiu Mountain, the Three Streets and Two Alleys, the China Jasmine Garden, and Sanli Yangdu, and attend the "Love in Nanning" singles music event as well. They will experience Nanning's modern urban landscape, vibrant development, and bustling city life, sparking more creative inspiration and gradually unfolding the colorful, poetic portrait of Nanning.

Nanning aims to make poetry a cultural symbol of "China's Green City," fostering friendships through verse and creating more poetry that celebrates the beauty of Nanning and Guangxi. These poems will bring poetry closer to the people, infuse Nanning with poetic sentiment, and help promote cultural exchanges between China and the world, deepen mutual understanding, and enhance the sharing of civilizations.

Source: The Publicity Department of the Nanning Municipal Party Committee


