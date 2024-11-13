Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
WKN: 5281 | ISIN: TW0005289003
Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk Introduces E1.S Edge Server SSD for the Future of Edge Computing and AI

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, has introduced its new E1.S SSD, which is specifically designed to meet the demands of growing edge computing applications. The E1.S edge server SSD offers exceptional performance, reliability, and thermal management capabilities to address the critical needs of modern data-intensive environments and bridge the gap between traditional industrial SSDs and data center SSDs.

Innodisk has introduced its new E1.S SSD, which is specifically designed to meet the demands of growing edge computing applications.

As AI and 5G technologies rapidly evolve, the demands on data processing and storage continue to grow. The E1.S SSD addresses the challenges of balancing heat dissipation and performance, which has become a major concern for today's SSDs. Traditional industrial and data center SSDs often struggle to meet the needs of edge applications. Innodisk's E1.S eliminates these bottlenecks with its Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) design and offers a superior alternative to U.2 and M.2 SSDs.

The E1.S SSD is engineered to excel in demanding environments, featuring robust thermal management capabilities, including dynamic thermal throttling technology and a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. With capacity options ranging from 400GB to 8TB and high drive writes per day (DWPD) support, this versatile drive serves both as an efficient boot drive for data centers and a reliable storage solution for high-performance computing applications. Its exceptional durability and compact form factor make it particularly well-suited for deployment in 1U servers, AI systems, and machine-learning environments.

Optimized for PCIe Gen 5, the E1.S addresses the heat dissipation and power challenges typical in M.2 SSDs under high-performance workloads. Its hot-plug design ensures seamless upgrades while reducing downtime. The E1.S has been validated for next-gen industrial computers and edge servers, including integration into NVIDIA's MGX short-form edge AI server. The E1.S standard temperature series also serves as a robust boot drive for data centers, featuring hot-swappable capability and advanced features-including SSD event logs, self-monitoring, and online firmware updates. For larger server infrastructures, Innodisk offers the E3.S SSD with additional capacity and durability, which is ideal for data centers.

Innodisk leads the market with its industrial-grade NAND technology, advanced thermal management, and customizable SSD solutions. By offering tailored services, Innodisk ensures the perfect balance between SSD heat dissipation and performance. Whether for AI, edge computing, or high-performance enterprise environments, the E1.S and E3.S SSDs deliver the reliability and performance needed for today's most demanding workloads.

Innodisk Corporation is the world's leading industrial storage solution provider. Please visit us for more information https://www.innodisk.com Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551364/Press_Photo__Innodisk_E1_S_Edge_Server_SSD.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826938/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innodisk-introduces-e1s-edge-server-ssd-for-the-future-of-edge-computing-and-ai-302298726.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
