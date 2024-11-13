



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Nov 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - analytica Vietnam, the largest international exhibition for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, and diagnostics in Vietnam, will hold its 8th edition from April 2 to 4, 2025. The show is set to expand significantly with the addition of Hall A2 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), bringing the total exhibition area to 8,000 square meters nearly doubling the space of the 2023 edition.The expansion is supported by major governmental and scientific organizations, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, National Agency for Science and Technology Information (NASATI), Center for Science and Technology Information (CESTI), Vietnam Association of Testing Laboratories (VINALAB), and VNU University of Science (VNU-HUS), all of which solidify analytica Vietnam's position as Vietnam's leading platform for advancing laboratory technology and science.Expanded Space and Record Exhibitor LineupFor the first time, Hall A1 reached full capacity six months ahead of the event, driven by strong interest from international exhibitors eager to explore Vietnam's rapidly growing laboratory and biotechnology markets. The addition of Hall A2 will not only accommodate more exhibitors but also enhance the event's capacity for networking and knowledge exchange, solidifying analytica Vietnam 2025 as the region's most comprehensive industry platform.LECO Corporation, a key returning exhibitor, expressed strong support for this expansion: "It is a fantastic idea for expanding the exhibition space for analytica Vietnam 2025. This increased space will provide LECO and our customers with more opportunities to meet, exchange information, and share experiences. Additionally, it will allow LECO to showcase our services and products to a wider range of consumers in a more efficient and visually appealing manner. Expanding analytica Vietnam is essential, and we fully support this initiative."The upcoming edition is expected to welcome over 350 exhibitors and brands from various countries, including Vietnam, Singapore, Germany, the USA, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and India. These exhibitors will showcase innovative solutions to more than 6,000 professional visitors from Vietnam and the ASEAN region. Confirmed exhibitors include industry leaders such as ITS Vietnam, DKSH Vietnam, HTI Scientific, Shimadzu, Merck, Anton Paar, FUJIFILM Wako, Waters, Hoa Viet, Kimteco, 2H Instrument, Oriental Giken, Metrohm, LECO, Mettler Toledo, ESCO, Labware, Yamato Scientific, Azenta Life Sciences, METHOD, and Asciotech.Hoa Viet, another returning exhibitor, commented on the expansion:"We're excited about the additional space, which will allow us to present our latest technology products and core solutions to a broader audience. This expansion is a great opportunity for us to increase our visibility and connect with more customers in Vietnam's fast-growing laboratory market."Comprehensive Supporting ProgramsBeyond the exhibition, analytica Vietnam 2025 will offer a range of supporting programs to foster meaningful engagement and professional development. These include an Academic Conference featuring thought leaders discussing the latest research and trends in laboratory sciences. The Exhibitor Forum will provide a platform for exhibitors to share insights on industry developments, while a series of seminars will address key challenges and emerging technologies in the laboratory sector. Additionally, a Business Matching Area will facilitate targeted networking opportunities, and the Hosted Buyer Programme will connect high-level decision-makers from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and other ASEAN countries with exhibitors, fostering strategic partnerships.A Vital Platform for Growth and InnovationAs Vietnam's laboratory market continues its rapid growth, analytica Vietnam 2025 will serve as a critical platform for companies seeking to tap into this burgeoning industry. The expanded exhibition space, coupled with new features and global participation, ensures that this year's event will be a pivotal moment for professionals in the laboratory, biotechnology, and diagnostic sectors. Attendees can expect unparalleled opportunities to discover the latest innovations, forge international partnerships, and gain insights into market trends. Whether you're an exhibitor or a visitor, analytica Vietnam 2025 will offer a transformative experience, providing the tools, connections, and knowledge to navigate the future of the industry.For more information, please visit www.analyticavietnam.com or contact our team at analyticavietnam@mmiasia.com.sgAbout analytica Vietnamanalytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe Munchen, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies, exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from April 2 to 4, 2025 at the SECC - Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found here (www.analyticavietnam.com/).About analytica worldwideMesse Munchen is the world's leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de.About MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia-s portfolio of events include editions of worldleading trade fairs from Munich - transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com.About Messe MunchenAs one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe Munchen presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world's leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe Munchen's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Exhibition Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Daniel ShiExhibition Directordaniel@mmiasia.com.sgPress Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Joey NgSenior Exhibition Executivejoey@mmiasia.com.sgSource: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)