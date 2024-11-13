Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at BioStock Life Science Summit 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 13, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company that discovers and develops new treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announces that CEO Kristina Torfgård will present IRLAB to potential partners and specialist investors in life science at the seventh edition of BioStock Life Science Summit. The event will take place on November 20-21 in Lund, Sweden.

Both Swedish and international investors, along with potential partners in the pharmaceutical industry, will participate in the meeting. This offers the company a great opportunity to expand its network and make new contacts.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO, will present the company at 14:45 CET on November 20. IRLAB's presentation will be filmed and made available afterward on Biostock's website and social media.

More information about the meeting: https://www.biostock.se/summit-2024/

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to Present at BioStock Life Science Summit 2024

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
