Interested parties can submit bids by December 23. Awarded projects will be announced in February 2025 and need to be connected to the grid by April 2026. From ESS News The Greek Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste, and Water (RAAEY) has launched the country's third auction for standalone, grid-scale, front-of-the-meter battery energy storage systems. The auction seeks to award 200 MW of battery storage projects, 100 MW less than initially announced when the 1 GW subsidy program for this type of energy storage was announced. The four-hour storage systems will provide for a total of 800 MWh ...

