SciBase Announces Positive Findings in Case Study Monitoring Treatment Outcomes in Atopic Dermatitis Patient

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for skin is excited to announce the publication of a case study highlighting the use of Nevisense as a skin barrier assessment device in monitoring treatment outcomes in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD). The study, conducted by a team of researchers at Koç University in Istanbul, demonstrates the potential of Nevisense to revolutionize the way AD patients are treated and monitored.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by epidermal skin barrier dysfunction and altered immune response, affecting an estimated 7% of adults and up to 20% of children globally. The findings of this study show that Nevisense, which utilizes electrical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) to assess skin barrier integrity, can effectively track changes in skin barrier function in response to treatment with dupilumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibiting IL-4 and IL-13 activity.

The case study followed the progress of an 8-year-old girl with severe AD over a period of 6 months, measuring improvements in skin barrier integrity using Nevisense. The results were extremely positive, with the patient's SCORAD improving from 96 to 37 by the end of the treatment period. The correlation between SCORAD and Nevisense output (EIS) was significant, highlighting the potential for Nevisense to be used as a non-invasive tool to evaluate treatment efficacy in AD patients.

"These findings are truly groundbreaking in the field of dermatology, as they demonstrate the importance of maintaining skin barrier function in patients with atopic dermatitis," Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "Nevisense has the potential to improve the standard of care for millions of AD patients around the world by allowing healthcare providers to monitor treatment outcomes more effectively."

With the growing prevalence of atopic dermatitis and the increasing demand for innovative treatment options, the market for skin barrier assessment devices is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. By being at the forefront of this emerging market, SciBase is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools in dermatology.

The full article can be found here: https://doi.org/10.24953/turkjpediatr.2024.4902

