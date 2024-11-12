CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. ("Paymentus") (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Paymentus has delivered excellent results to date in 2024 with third quarter revenue, contribution profit and adjusted EBITDA increasing 51.9%, 30.1% and 58.2% year-over-year, respectively. We exited the quarter with strong bookings and backlog and are confident in our ability to continue to deliver on our near and longer-term growth and strategic objectives," said Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue was a record $231.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 51.9%, driven largely by increased billers and transactions.

Gross profit was $60.7 million, an increase of 29.3% year-over-year. Adjusted gross profit (1) was $66.2 million, up 29.1% year-over-year.

was $66.2 million, up 29.1% year-over-year. Contribution profit (1) was 80.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 30.1%.

was 80.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 30.1%. Net income was $14.4 million and GAAP earnings per share was $0.11. Non-GAAP net income (1) was $19.6 million and non-GAAP earnings per share (1) was $0.15.

was $19.6 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.15. Record adjusted EBITDA (1) was $24.6 million, representing a 30.7% adjusted EBITDA margin (1) , a 58.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year.

was $24.6 million, representing a 30.7% adjusted EBITDA margin , a 58.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. The Company processed 155.3 million transactions during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 34.6% from the third quarter of 2023.

(1) Descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted gross profit, contribution profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are provided below under "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and reconciliations are provided in the tables at the end of this release.

Financial Guidance

The statements in this section are forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of such statements, refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" below and the "Risk Factors" section of Paymentus' most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 5, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Fiscal-Year 2024 Revenue $215 million to $220 million $829 million to $834 million Contribution Profit $79 million to $81 million $305 million to $307 million Adjusted EBITDA $22 million to $24 million $89 million to $91 million

Paymentus does not reconcile its forward-looking guidance for non-GAAP measures because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated due to potential variability, complexity and uncertainty as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period. Refer to "Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional explanation.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Paymentus will host a conference call for investors today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and outlook for the remainder of 2024. The live webcast and replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Paymentus' website at ir.paymentus.com or click here. To participate via telephone, dial 1-833-470-1428 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (International), access code 361435. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,200 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus' proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners' platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding bookings and backlog, our ability to deliver near and longer-term growth and strategic objectives, outlook for 2024, our future financial performance and our updated fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial guidance. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to our ability to effectively manage our growth and expand our operations, including into new channels and industry verticals across different markets; our ability to expand and retain our biller, financial institution, partner and consumer base; our ability to timely implement new bookings and recognize anticipated revenue therefrom, our ability to manage economic challenges, including inflation; the impact of future widespread health issues on our operating results, liquidity and financial condition and on our employees, billers, financial institutions, partners, consumers and other key stakeholders; our ability to remain competitive; our ability to develop new product features and enhance our platform and brand; our future acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability to hire and retain experienced and talented employees; the impact of any cybersecurity incidents; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 5, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which we expect to file with the SEC shortly after the date of this release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Use of Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measures

We do not meaningfully reconcile guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, because we cannot provide guidance for the more significant reconciling items between net income and adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort. This is due to the fact that future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the supplemental financial information for reconciliation of reported GAAP results to non-GAAP results. Such items include acquisition related amortization expense for acquired intangibles, foreign exchange gains and losses, adjustments to our income tax provision and certain other items we believe to be non-indicative of our ongoing operations. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains/losses or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amount of these adjustments is not currently determinable but may be significant. In addition, we do not meaningfully reconcile guidance for contribution profit, because the determination of contribution is subject to variables outside our control, such as an increase in the average payment amount, changes in the payment mix, or the payment channel used by consumers that can influence contribution profit, and cannot be determined without unreasonable effort, if at all.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit, contribution profit, non-GAAP net income (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating expense and free cash flow. We use non-GAAP measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management and our board of directors to more fully understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and helps management project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures.

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit adjusted for certain non-cash items, primarily stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and capitalized software development costs.

Contribution profit is defined as gross profit plus other cost of revenue. Other cost of revenue equals cost of revenue less interchange and assessment fees paid by us to our payment processors. Interchange and assessment fees paid by us to our payment processors are excluded from contribution profit because we believe inclusion is less directly reflective of our operating performance as we do not control the payment channel used by consumers, which is the primary determinant of the amount of interchange and assessment fees. We use contribution profit to measure the amount available to fund our operations after interchange and assessment fees, which are directly linked to the number of transactions we process and thus our revenue and gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest income (expense), net, other income (expense), depreciation and amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and capitalized software development costs, and income taxes, adjusted to exclude foreign exchange gain (loss), the effects of stock-based compensation expense and certain nonrecurring expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contribution profit.

Non-GAAP operating expense is defined as total operating expense excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, stock-based compensation and other nonrecurring expenses. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangibles amortization supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although we exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS are defined as net income and net income per share, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain nonrecurring items such as discrete tax items, one-time expenses or other non-cash items.

We believe non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS enhance the understanding of our operating performance and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide our investors with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance and liquidity, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance and liquidity. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies; other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included at the end of this release.

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 231,571 $ 152,423 $ 613,868 $ 449,690 Cost of revenue 170,906 105,513 441,727 316,840 Gross profit 60,665 46,910 172,141 132,850 Operating expenses Research and development 13,187 11,035 37,773 33,595 Sales and marketing 26,451 21,481 76,456 63,344 General and administrative 8,939 9,083 27,245 26,958 Total operating expenses 48,577 41,599 141,474 123,897 Income from operations 12,088 5,311 30,667 8,953 Interest income, net 2,342 1,905 6,722 5,003 Other income (expense) 5 (17 ) 275 (32 ) Income before income taxes 14,435 7,199 37,664 13,924 Provision for income taxes (5 ) (822 ) (6,644 ) (1,004 ) Net income $ 14,430 $ 6,377 $ 31,020 $ 12,920 Net income per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.10 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share Basic 124,538,195 123,620,260 124,251,147 123,430,652 Diluted 127,614,115 125,639,879 127,254,611 124,457,360 Comprehensive income Net income 14,430 6,377 31,020 12,920 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (8 ) (64 ) (90 ) 22 Comprehensive income $ 14,422 $ 6,313 $ 30,930 $ 12,942

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,542 $ 179,361 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 3,243 3,834 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $354 and $435, respectively 111,174 76,389 Income tax receivable 4,334 259 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,804 10,505 Total current assets 320,097 270,348 Property and equipment, net 1,323 1,558 Capitalized internal-use software development costs, net 65,993 58,787 Intangible assets, net 21,096 27,158 Goodwill 131,849 131,860 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,610 10,027 Deferred tax asset 358 94 Other long-term assets 3,606 5,031 Total assets $ 552,932 $ 504,863 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 49,659 $ 35,182 Accrued liabilities 20,299 21,301 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,098 1,853 Contract liabilities 2,192 4,089 Income tax payable - 363 Total current liabilities 74,248 62,788 Deferred tax liability 1 1,067 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 7,146 8,661 Contract liabilities, less current portion 2,744 2,731 Total liabilities 84,139 75,247 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 883,950,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 24,478,802 and 20,758,603 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 111,050,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 100,126,384 and 103,062,508 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 386,020 377,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income (3 ) 87 Retained earnings 82,764 51,744 Total stockholders' equity 468,793 429,616 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 552,932 $ 504,863

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 14,430 $ 6,377 $ 31,020 $ 12,920 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 9,321 7,772 26,827 22,314 Deferred income taxes (1,510 ) 91 (1,333 ) 278 Stock-based compensation 3,168 2,456 9,424 6,891 Non-cash lease expense 608 442 1,806 1,346 Amortization of contract asset 514 756 1,395 2,197 Provision for (benefit from) expected credit losses (44 ) 112 114 (122 ) Other non-cash adjustments - - (213 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts and other receivables (21,068 ) (7,806 ) (34,917 ) (6,941 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (4,498 ) (2,594 ) (4,579 ) (1,797 ) Accounts payable 6,399 2,929 14,349 4,279 Accrued liabilities 3,921 3,297 (197 ) 4,188 Operating lease liabilities (583 ) (448 ) (1,656 ) (1,364 ) Contract liabilities (830 ) (625 ) (1,883 ) 1,232 Income taxes receivable, net of payable (3,091 ) 384 (4,436 ) (1,034 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,737 13,143 35,721 44,387 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (72 ) (158 ) (376 ) (511 ) Purchase of interest-bearing deposits (1,256 ) - (2,569 ) - Proceeds from matured interest-bearing deposits 1,376 - 2,566 - Capitalized internal-use software development costs (8,876 ) (8,728 ) (27,238 ) (25,339 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,828 ) (8,886 ) (27,617 ) (25,850 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock-based awards 19 234 156 435 Settlement of holdback liability related to prior acquisitions (39 ) - (545 ) - Payments on other financing obligations - - - (1,709 ) Payments on finance leases - - - (102 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (20 ) 234 (389 ) (1,376 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 16 (67 ) (125 ) 46 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash (2,095 ) 4,424 7,590 17,207 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at the beginning of period 192,880 162,468 183,195 149,685 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at the end of period $ 190,785 $ 166,892 $ 190,785 $ 166,892 Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted Cash: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 188,810 159,068 179,361 147,334 Restricted cash at the beginning of period 4,070 3,400 3,834 2,351 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at the beginning of period $ 192,880 $ 162,468 $ 183,195 $ 149,685 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 187,542 162,062 187,542 162,062 Restricted cash at the end of period 3,243 4,830 3,243 4,830 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at the end of period $ 190,785 $ 166,892 $ 190,785 $ 166,892

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

The following tables set forth our non-GAAP financial measures with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Gross profit $ 60,665 $ 46,910 $ 172,141 $ 132,850 Stock-based compensation 67 36 184 110 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 4,627 3,493 13,022 9,473 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 829 829 2,486 2,486 Adjusted gross profit $ 66,188 $ 51,268 $ 187,833 $ 144,919

Contribution Profit

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Gross profit $ 60,665 $ 46,910 $ 172,141 $ 132,850 Plus: other cost of revenue 19,339 14,583 53,711 41,764 Contribution profit $ 80,004 $ 61,493 $ 225,852 $ 174,614

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income - GAAP $ 14,430 $ 6,377 31,020 $ 12,920 Interest income, net (2,342 ) (1,905 ) (6,722 ) (5,003 ) Other income (1) - - (213 ) - Provision for income taxes 5 822 6,644 1,004 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 7,097 5,473 20,147 15,286 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,020 2,095 6,061 6,359 Depreciation 204 204 619 669 EBITDA $ 21,414 $ 13,066 $ 57,556 $ 31,235 Adjustments Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4 ) 17 (61 ) 32 Stock-based compensation 3,168 2,456 9,424 6,891 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,578 $ 15,539 $ 66,919 $ 38,158 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.7 % 25.3 % 29.6 % 21.9 % (1) Other income consists of a remeasurement adjustment relating to the purchase price of a prior acquisition.

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Non-GAAP Operating Expense

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Operating expenses - GAAP $ 48,577 $ 41,599 $ 141,474 $ 123,897 Stock-based compensation (3,101 ) (2,420 ) (9,240 ) (6,781 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1,192 ) (1,266 ) (3,576 ) (3,873 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 44,284 $ 37,913 $ 128,658 $ 113,243

Non-GAAP Net Income & Non-GAAP EPS

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income - GAAP $ 14,430 $ 6,377 $ 31,020 $ 12,920 Stock-based compensation 3,168 2,456 9,424 6,891 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,020 2,095 6,061 6,359 Non-GAAP net income $ 19,618 $ 10,928 $ 46,505 $ 26,170 Weighted-average shares of common stock - diluted 127,614,115 125,639,879 127,254,611 124,457,360 Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 0.37 $ 0.21

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,737 $ 13,143 $ 35,721 $ 44,387 Purchases of property and equipment and software (72 ) (158 ) (376 ) (511 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (8,876 ) (8,728 ) (27,238 ) (25,339 ) Free cash flow $ (2,211 ) $ 4,257 $ 8,107 $ 18,537 Net cash used in investing activities $ (8,828 ) $ (8,886 ) $ (27,617 ) $ (25,850 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (20 ) $ 234 $ (389 ) $ (1,376 )

