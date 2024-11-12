DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today released its financial and business results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.

"We are extremely pleased with our third-quarter 2024 results, which represent the progress we have made in transforming Arcadia's business as well as our ability to execute on the plan we laid out," said T.J. Schaefer, Arcadia's president and CEO. "Our total revenues increased 18 percent year over year, and we have significantly reduced our use of operating cash to the lowest levels in Arcadia's history as a public company.

"Zola® coconut water revenues grew 55 percent in Q3, and new retail distribution increased 68 percent compared to last year. Additionally, Zola is gaining market share and growing faster than the coconut water category across all measured time periods," Schaefer said.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Financial Snapshot (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Favorable /

(Unfavorable) 2024 2023 Favorable /

(Unfavorable) $ % $ % Total revenues 1,537 1,298 239 18 % 3,829 3,677 152 4 % Total operating expenses 3,297 2,695 (602 ) (22 %) 5,198 8,586 3,388 39 % Loss from continuing operations (1,760 ) (1,397 ) (363 ) (26 %) (1,369 ) (4,909 ) 3,540 72 % Net loss attributable to common stockholders (1,612 ) (2,567 ) 955 37 % (2,974 ) (11,128 ) 8,154 73 %

Certain previously reported financial information has been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. Reclassifications are related to the presentation of the financial results of our former GoodWheatTM and body care brands as discontinued operations. The financial information above and narrative that follows relate to continuing operations unless stated otherwise.

More detailed financial statements are included in the Form 8-K filed today, available in the Investors section of the company's website under SEC Filings.

Revenues

Revenue increased $239,000 and $152,000 during the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2023 driven by an increase in Zola sales.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by $602,000 during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 primarily driven by higher revenues and employee severance costs. Operating expenses decreased by $3.4 million during the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 driven by a gain of $4.0 million related to the asset sale to Corteva in 2024.

Cost of revenues increased $214,000 and $140,000 during the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023, respectively, driven by higher revenues and input costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $379,000 during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 primarily due to employee severance expenses related to the change in management. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $451,000 during the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to employee severance expenses as well as higher consulting and legal expenses.

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to $2.6 million, or $1.89 per share, for the same period in 2023. The improvement in net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was primarily driven by the year-over-year decrease in net loss from discontinued operations.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $3.0 million, or $2.18 per share, an $8.1 million improvement from the $11.1 million, or $9.31 per share, net loss for same period in 2023. The improvement in net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was primarily driven by the $4.0 million gain related to the asset sale to Corteva in 2024 as well as the year-over-year decrease in net loss from discontinued operations.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss third-quarter results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following options:

An audio-only webcast of the conference call will be available, with a link posted in the Investors section of Arcadia's website.

To join the live call, please register here, and a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available in the Investors Section of the company's website.

