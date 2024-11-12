ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY" or the "Company"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (in $ millions) Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 YoY Change Revenue $ 74.3 $ 76.0 $ 80.7 $ 74.9 $ 79.1 6% Gross profit (1) 56.7 58.7 61.5 58.6 61.6 9% Net (loss) income (6.5 ) (77.7 ) (5.4 ) (4.2 ) 3.2 - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 31.9 33.5 35.5 33.7 35.1 10% Net cash provided by operating activities 28.0 34.9 24.8 31.0 60.1 115% Free Cash Flow (2) 13.9 21.8 13.7 19.3 48.8 250%

(1) Gross profit represents revenue less costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to their most comparable GAAP measure provided below for additional information.

"Q3 represented another quarter of profitable growth and accelerating Free Cash Flow conversion at REPAY," said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. "We continue to see growth across many areas of our business and remain focused on executing our strategy to capture embedded payment flows from clients within our verticals. We believe this approach, along with new software partnerships and further enhancing our payment technology platform, will continue to help us drive sustainable growth, strong cash generation, and value for our shareholders. REPAY remains committed to efficiently allocating capital, which may include organic investments, strategic M&A, and opportunistically repurchasing shares."

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

The Company's achievements in the quarter, including those highlighted below, reinforce management's belief in the ability of the Company to drive durable and sustained growth across REPAY's diversified business model.

9% year-over-year gross profit growth in Q3

Consumer Payments gross profit growth of approximately 2% year-over-year and 6% year-to-date

Business Payments gross profit growth of approximately 67% year-over-year and 33% year-to-date

Accelerated AP supplier network to over 330,000, an increase of approximately 42% year-over-year

Added three new integrated software partners to bring the total to 276 software relationships as of the end of the third quarter

Instant funding volumes increased by approximately 24% year-over-year

Added 13 new credit unions bringing total credit union clients to 313

1 Organic gross profit growth is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation to its most comparable GAAP measure provided below for additional information.

Segments

The Company reports its financial results based on two reportable segments.

Consumer Payments - The Consumer Payments segment provides payment processing solutions (including debit and credit card processing, Automated Clearing House ("ACH") processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions, as well as REPAY's loan disbursement product) that enable REPAY'S clients to collect payments from and disburse funds to consumers and includes its clearing and settlement solutions ("RCS"). RCS is REPAY's proprietary clearing and settlement platform through which it markets customizable payment processing programs to other ISOs and payment facilitators. The strategic vertical markets served by the Consumer Payments segment primarily include personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, credit unions, mortgage servicing, consumer healthcare and diversified retail.

Business Payments - The Business Payments segment provides payment processing solutions (including accounts payable automation, debit and credit card processing, virtual credit card processing, ACH processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions) that enable REPAY's clients to collect payments from or send payments to other businesses. The strategic vertical markets served within the Business Payments segment primarily include retail automotive, education, field services, governments and municipalities, healthcare, media, homeowner association management and hospitality.

Segment Revenue, Gross Profit, and Gross Profit Margin Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue Consumer Payments $ 69,189 $ 68,720 1% $ 214,617 $ 204,622 5% Business Payments 15,297 9,704 58% 35,566 28,170 26% Elimination of intersegment revenues (5,341 ) (4,104 ) (15,412 ) (12,152 ) Total revenue $ 79,145 $ 74,320 6% $ 234,771 $ 220,640 6% Gross profit (1) Consumer Payments $ 54,889 $ 53,599 2% $ 170,026 $ 159,929 6% Business Payments 12,013 7,188 67% 27,077 20,421 33% Elimination of intersegment revenues (5,341 ) (4,104 ) (15,412 ) (12,152 ) Total gross profit $ 61,561 $ 56,683 9% $ 181,691 $ 168,198 8% Total gross profit margin (2) 78 % 76 % 77 % 76 %

(1) Gross profit represents revenue less costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). (2) Gross profit margin represents total gross profit / total revenue.

2024 Outlook Update

"REPAY's solid year-to-date results gives us the confidence in double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth and accelerating Free Cash Flow Conversion," said Tim Murphy, CFO of REPAY. "We are updating our reported Free Cash Flow Conversion target from approximately 60% to approximately 65% as we benefited from a one-time net working capital impact during the year. Our focus in 2024 remains on profitable growth and reducing overall capex spending to achieve our targeted Free Cash Flow Conversion."

REPAY updated its outlook for full year 2024, as shown below.

Full Year 2024 Outlook Revenue $314 - 320 million Gross Profit $245 - 250 million Adjusted EBITDA $139 - 142 million Free Cash Flow Conversion (1) ~ 65%

(1) Free Cash Flow Conversion represents Free Cash Flow / Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP measure provided below for additional information.

REPAY does not provide quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as forecasted 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Conversion, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have a significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading.

Conference Call

REPAY will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results today, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Morris, CEO, and Tim Murphy, CFO. The call will be webcast live from REPAY's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/investor-relations. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-3982, or for international callers (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13748834. The replay will be available at https://investors.repay.com/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate the Company's operating business, measure performance, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as gain on debt extinguishment, loss on business disposition, non-cash impairment loss, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation charges, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs and other non-recurring charges. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, gain on debt extinguishment, loss on business disposition, non-cash impairment loss, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on business disposition, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation expense, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs, other non-recurring charges, non-cash interest expense and net of tax effect associated with these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition-related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although REPAY excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted Net Income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis assuming conversion of the outstanding units exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (excluding shares subject to forfeiture). Organic gross profit growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents year-on-year gross profit growth that excludes incremental gross profit attributable to acquisitions and divestitures made in the applicable prior period or any subsequent period. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flow provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow Conversion represents Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. REPAY believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, organic gross profit growth, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as management. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating profit, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze REPAY's business has material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in REPAY's industry may report measures titled as the same or similar measures, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how REPAY calculates its non-GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider REPAY's non-GAAP financial measures alongside other financial performance measures, including net income, net cash provided by operating activities and REPAY's other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, (in $ thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 79,145 $ 74,320 $ 234,771 $ 220,640 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 17,584 17,637 53,080 52,442 Selling, general and administrative 36,707 35,279 108,963 111,974 Depreciation and amortization 25,529 26,523 79,328 79,146 Loss on business disposition - - - 10,027 Total operating expenses 79,820 79,439 241,371 253,589 Loss from operations (675 ) (5,119 ) (6,600 ) (32,949 ) Other income (expense) Interest (expense) income, net (1,310 ) (103 ) (376 ) (1,413 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 13,136 - 13,136 - Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (6,479 ) (3,234 ) (12,758 ) (3,716 ) Other income (loss), net 67 (26 ) 62 (360 ) Total other income (expense) 5,414 (3,363 ) 64 (5,489 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 4,739 (8,482 ) (6,536 ) (38,438 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,524 ) 1,998 149 (1,308 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,215 $ (6,484 ) $ (6,387 ) $ (39,746 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (28 ) (316 ) (347 ) (2,543 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 3,243 $ (6,168 ) $ (6,040 ) $ (37,203 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic 88,263,285 91,160,415 90,426,364 89,658,318 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 103,129,907 91,160,415 90,426,364 89,658,318 Income (loss) per Class A share - basic $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.41 ) Income (loss) per Class A share - diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.41 )

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in $ thousands) September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,715 $ 118,096 Accounts receivable 41,124 36,017 Prepaid expenses and other 14,930 15,209 Total current assets 224,769 169,322 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,713 3,133 Restricted cash 46,540 26,049 Intangible assets, net 402,292 447,141 Goodwill 716,793 716,793 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,564 8,023 Deferred tax assets 157,097 146,872 Other assets 2,500 2,500 Total noncurrent assets 1,339,499 1,350,511 Total assets $ 1,564,268 $ 1,519,833 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 28,792 $ 22,030 Accrued expenses 52,246 32,906 Current operating lease liabilities 1,199 1,629 Current tax receivable agreement - 580 Other current liabilities 1,026 318 Total current liabilities 83,263 57,463 Long-term debt 496,214 434,166 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 10,958 7,247 Tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 201,273 188,331 Other liabilities 2,861 1,838 Total noncurrent liabilities 711,306 631,582 Total liabilities $ 794,569 $ 689,045 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 93,213,403 issued and 87,720,670 outstanding as of September 30, 2024; 92,220,494 issued and 90,803,984 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 9 9 Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Treasury stock, 5,492,733 and 1,416,510 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (53,782 ) (12,528 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,138,160 1,151,324 Accumulated deficit (329,710 ) (323,670 ) Total Repay stockholders' equity $ 754,677 $ 815,135 Non-controlling interests 15,022 15,653 Total equity 769,699 830,788 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,564,268 $ 1,519,833

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (6,387 ) $ (39,746 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79,328 79,146 Stock based compensation 18,495 16,256 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,185 2,136 Loss on business disposition - 10,027 Gain on extinguishment of debt (13,136 ) - Other loss - 273 Fair value change in tax receivable agreement liability 12,758 3,716 Deferred tax expense (149 ) 1,308 Change in accounts receivable (5,107 ) (4,857 ) Change in prepaid expenses and other 279 4,161 Change in operating lease ROU assets (3,541 ) 389 Change in accounts payable 6,762 (1,948 ) Change in accrued expenses and other 19,339 (1,544 ) Change in operating lease liabilities 3,281 (424 ) Change in other liabilities 1,731 (142 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 115,838 68,751 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (782 ) (1,062 ) Capitalized software development costs (33,278 ) (36,678 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash retained - 40,273 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (34,060 ) 2,533 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of long-term debt 287,500 - Payments on long-term debt (205,150 ) (20,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (9,350 ) - Payments for tax withholding related to shares vesting under Incentive Plan (2,720 ) (1,510 ) Treasury shares repurchased (41,577 ) - Stock options exercised 395 - Distributions to Members - (947 ) Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible notes (39,186 ) - Payment of Tax Receivable Agreement (580 ) - Payment of contingent consideration liability up to acquisition-date fair value - (1,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,668 ) (23,457 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 71,110 47,827 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 144,145 $ 93,563 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 215,255 $ 141,390 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 643 $ 840 Income taxes $ 2,045 $ 1,201

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) Three Months ended September 30, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 79,145 $ 74,320 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 17,584 $ 17,637 Selling, general and administrative 36,707 35,279 Depreciation and amortization 25,529 26,523 Total operating expenses $ 79,820 $ 79,439 Loss from operations $ (675 ) $ (5,119 ) Other income (expense) Interest (expense) income, net (1,310 ) (103 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 13,136 - Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (6,479 ) (3,234 ) Other income (loss), net 67 (26 ) Total other income (expense) 5,414 (3,363 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 4,739 (8,482 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,524 ) 1,998 Net income (loss) $ 3,215 $ (6,484 ) Add: Interest expense (income), net 1,310 103 Depreciation and amortization (a) 25,529 26,523 Income tax benefit 1,524 (1,998 ) EBITDA $ 31,578 $ 18,144 Gain on extinguishment of debt (b) (13,136 ) - Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) 6,479 3,234 Share-based compensation expense (d) 6,477 5,686 Transaction expenses (e) 937 812 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (f) 2,202 3,084 Other non-recurring charges (g) 562 894 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,099 $ 31,854

Quarterly Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months ended (in $ thousands) December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ (77,674 ) $ (5,365 ) $ (4,237 ) Add: Interest expense (income), net (365 ) (380 ) (554 ) Depreciation and amortization (a) 24,711 27,028 26,771 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,423 ) 302 (1,975 ) EBITDA $ (56,751 ) $ 21,585 $ 20,005 Non-cash impairment loss (i) 75,750 - - Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) 3,778 2,913 3,366 Share-based compensation expense (d) 5,899 6,923 5,874 Transaction expenses (e) 921 677 414 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (f) 3,372 2,184 2,584 Other non-recurring charges (g) 520 1,231 1,485 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,489 $ 35,513 $ 33,728

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) Nine Months ended September 30, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 234,771 $ 220,640 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 53,080 $ 52,442 Selling, general and administrative 108,963 111,974 Depreciation and amortization 79,328 79,146 Loss on business disposition - 10,027 Total operating expenses $ 241,371 $ 253,589 Loss from operations $ (6,600 ) $ (32,949 ) Other income (expense) Interest (expense) income, net (376 ) (1,413 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 13,136 - Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (12,758 ) (3,716 ) Other income (loss), net 62 (360 ) Total other income (expense) 64 (5,489 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (6,536 ) (38,438 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 149 (1,308 ) Net income (loss) $ (6,387 ) $ (39,746 ) Add: Interest expense (income), net 376 1,413 Depreciation and amortization (a) 79,328 79,146 Income tax (benefit) expense (149 ) 1,308 EBITDA $ 73,168 $ 42,121 Loss on business disposition (h) - 10,027 Non-cash impairment loss (i) - 50 Gain on extinguishment of debt (b) (13,136 ) - Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) 12,758 3,716 Share-based compensation expense (d) 19,274 16,257 Transaction expenses (e) 2,028 7,602 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (f) 6,970 8,536 Other non-recurring charges (g) 3,278 5,008 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,340 $ 93,317

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) Three Months ended September 30, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 79,145 $ 74,320 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 17,584 $ 17,637 Selling, general and administrative 36,707 35,279 Depreciation and amortization 25,529 26,523 Total operating expenses $ 79,820 $ 79,439 Loss from operations $ (675 ) $ (5,119 ) Interest (expense) income, net (1,310 ) (103 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 13,136 - Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (6,479 ) (3,234 ) Other income (loss), net 67 (26 ) Total other income (expense) 5,414 (3,363 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 4,739 (8,482 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,524 ) 1,998 Net income (loss) $ 3,215 $ (6,484 ) Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (j) 19,111 19,786 Gain on extinguishment of debt (b) (13,136 ) - Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) 6,479 3,234 Share-based compensation expense (d) 6,477 5,686 Transaction expenses (e) 937 812 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (f) 2,202 3,084 Other non-recurring charges (g) 562 894 Non-cash interest expense (k) 762 712 Pro forma taxes at effective rate (l) (5,364 ) (7,828 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 21,245 $ 19,896 Shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis) (m) 94,074,811 97,052,574 Adjusted Net Income per share $ 0.23 $ 0.21

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) Nine Months ended September 30, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 234,771 $ 220,640 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 53,080 $ 52,442 Selling, general and administrative 108,963 111,974 Depreciation and amortization 79,328 79,146 Loss on business disposition - 10,027 Total operating expenses $ 241,371 $ 253,589 Loss from operations $ (6,600 ) $ (32,949 ) Other expenses Interest (expense) income, net (376 ) (1,413 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 13,136 - Change in fair value of tax receivable liability (12,758 ) (3,716 ) Other income (loss), net 62 (360 ) Total other income (expense) 64 (5,489 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (6,536 ) (38,438 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 149 (1,308 ) Net income (loss) $ (6,387 ) $ (39,746 ) Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (j) 58,549 60,673 Loss on business disposition (h) - 10,027 Non-cash impairment loss (i) - 50 Gain on extinguishment of debt (b) (13,136 ) - Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) 12,758 3,716 Share-based compensation expense (d) 19,274 16,257 Transaction expenses (e) 2,028 7,602 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (f) 6,970 8,536 Other non-recurring charges (g) 3,278 5,008 Non-cash interest expense (k) 2,186 2,136 Pro forma taxes at effective rate (l) (20,135 ) (15,658 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 65,385 $ 58,601 Shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis) (m) 96,259,523 96,778,735 Adjusted Net Income per share $ 0.68 $ 0.61

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,058 $ 27,967 $ 115,838 $ 68,751 Capital expenditures Cash paid for property and equipment (211 ) (948 ) (782 ) (1,062 ) Capitalized software development costs (11,029 ) (13,078 ) (33,278 ) (36,678 ) Total capital expenditures (11,240 ) (14,026 ) (34,060 ) (37,740 ) Free cash flow $ 48,818 $ 13,941 $ 81,778 $ 31,011 Free cash flow conversion 139 % 44 % 78 % 33 %

Quarterly Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited) Three Months ended (in $ thousands) December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,863 $ 24,801 $ 30,979 Capital expenditures Cash paid for property and equipment (183 ) (87 ) (484 ) Capitalized software development costs (12,893 ) (11,042 ) (11,207 ) Total capital expenditures (13,076 ) (11,129 ) (11,691 ) Free cash flow $ 21,787 $ 13,672 $ 19,288 Free cash flow conversion 65 % 38 % 57 %

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Growth to Organic Gross Profit Growth

For the Year-over-Year Change Between the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited) Q3 Year-to-Date YoY Change Gross profit growth 8 % Less: Growth from acquisitions and dispositions (1 %) Organic gross profit growth (n) 9 %

(a) See footnote (j) for details on amortization and depreciation expenses. (b) Reflects a gain on the repurchase of 2026 Notes principal, net of a write-off of debt issuance costs relating to the repurchased principal. (c) Reflects the changes in management's estimates of the fair value of the liability relating to the Tax Receivable Agreement. (d) Represents compensation expense associated with equity compensation plans. (e) Primarily consists of (i) during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the three months ended June 30, 2024 and the three months ended March 31, 2024, professional service fees incurred in connection with prior transactions, and (ii) during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the three months ended December 31, 2023, professional service fees and other costs incurred in connection with the disposition of Blue Cow Software. (f) Reflects costs associated with reorganization of operations, consulting fees related to processing services and other operational improvements, including restructuring and integration activities related to acquired businesses, that were not in the ordinary course. (g) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the three months ended June 30, 2024 and the three months ended March 31, 2024, reflects franchise taxes and other non-income based taxes, non-recurring legal and other litigation expenses and payments made to third-parties in connection with our IT security and personnel. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the three months ended December 31, 2023, reflects non-recurring payments made to third-parties in connection with an expansion of our personnel, one-time payments to certain partners and franchise taxes and other non-income based taxes. (h) Reflects the loss recognized related to the disposition of Blue Cow. (i) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, reflects impairment loss related to a trade name write-off of Media Payments. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, reflects non-cash goodwill impairment loss related to the Business Payments segment. (j) Reflects amortization of client relationships, non-compete agreement, software, and channel relationship intangibles acquired through the business combination with Thunder Bridge, and client relationships, non-compete agreement, and software intangibles acquired through REPAY's acquisitions of TriSource Solutions, APS Payments, Ventanex, cPayPlus, CPS Payments, BillingTree, Kontrol Payables and Payix. This adjustment excludes the amortization of other intangible assets which were acquired in the regular course of business, such as capitalized internally developed software and purchased software. See additional information below for an analysis of amortization expenses:

Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, (in $ thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Acquisition-related intangibles $ 19,111 $ 19,786 $ 58,549 $ 60,673 Software 6,008 6,391 19,577 16,639 Amortization $ 25,119 $ 26,177 $ 78,126 $ 77,312 Depreciation 410 346 1,202 1,834 Total Depreciation and amortization (1) $ 25,529 $ 26,523 $ 79,328 $ 79,146

Three Months ended (in $ thousands) December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Acquisition-related intangibles $ 20,969 $ 19,736 $ 19,702 Software 3,150 6,713 6,856 Amortization $ 24,119 $ 26,449 $ 26,558 Depreciation 592 579 213 Total Depreciation and amortization (1) $ 24,711 $ 27,028 $ 26,771

(1) Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition-related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions (see corresponding adjustments in the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income presented above). Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although REPAY excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangibles that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangibles have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangibles. (k) Represents amortization of non-cash deferred debt issuance costs. (l) Represents pro forma income tax adjustment effect associated with items adjusted above. (m) Represents the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis assuming conversion of outstanding Post-Merger Repay Units) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. These numbers do not include any shares issuable upon conversion of the Company's convertible senior notes. See the reconciliation of basic weighted average shares outstanding to the non-GAAP Class A common stock outstanding on an as-converted basis for each respective period below:

Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic 88,263,285 91,160,415 90,426,364 89,658,318 Add: Non-controlling interests Weighted average Post-Merger Repay Units exchangeable for Class A common stock 5,811,526 5,892,159 5,833,159 7,120,417 Shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis) 94,074,811 97,052,574 96,259,523 96,778,735

(n) Represents year-on-year gross profit growth that excludes incremental gross profit attributable to acquisitions and dispositions made in the applicable prior period or any subsequent period.

